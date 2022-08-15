Read full article on original website
Melissa Teague
2d ago
I was gonna ask if anyone is alarmed at the sudden "unknown" spike in inmate deaths just this year but by reading the comments: yall don't care. a few pennies a day is more valuable than a life. regardless of their convictions smh people fail me daily
Reply(3)
5
Taylor b
2d ago
I bet the staff watched it happen and bet money on it. Limestone county is short over 500 correction officers. THEY DO NOT CARE, ITS ENTERTAINMENT!!
Reply
2
Comments / 16