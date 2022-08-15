Read full article on original website
How to use Qurious Crafting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Curious about Qurious Crafting? Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak recently received its title update, adding new monsters like the Lucent Nargacuga and the Seething Bazelgeuse, but more importantly, a new system that lets you reroll armor and boost weapons. Honestly, it's a bit of a game changer, especially in terms of rerolling armor.
NME
‘RuneScape’ community slams Fresh Start Worlds as a “cash grab”
Jagex has announced Fresh Start Worlds for RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, but the new servers have been met with backlash due to paid membership not carrying over. Fresh Start Worlds for Old School RuneScape were announced yesterday (August 15), with Jagex explaining the premise in this forum post. Essentially,...
notebookcheck.net
Smashing swordplay: 4 free Steam games with superb melee combat
Melee is an oft-overlooked video game mechanic. Even some of the best games and developers miss the mark on melee, which is okay—every game can't be perfect. If you do want to scratch that sword-swinging itch though, fortunately there is a wealth of games that do it justice. Some of them are even free.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
What should boomer shooters be called?
Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. Humble Bundle had a Boomer Shooter Bundle (opens in new tab), and games like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (opens in new tab) proudly wear the label by choice. Maybe it's time to give in and accept the '90s-style retro FPS subgenre is going to be stuck with a silly label because it sounds funny. (And it does sound funny, no argument here.) Or maybe it's time to get prescriptive. At the risk of resembling the kind of person who argues run-based permadeath games aren't roguelikes unless they're full ASCII, here's a chance to make your case for an alternative.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 15, 2022)
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now
Updated every month with the best games on Xbox Game Pass right now
FIFA・
Guild Wars 2 Arrives on Steam
Guild Wars 2 was announced to be added to Steam on August 23, making it the first time the video game is available on a third-party platform.
Everything we know about World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic
Get ready to conquer Ulduar and confront the Lich King at Icecrown Citadel, the old-fashioned way.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's verdant new zones are the perfect return to Azeroth
The dragon riding is pretty cool too.
XIII Discover The Rerelease Of The Disasterous Remaster For The First Time
To undo the mistakes of the original’s terrible release, Microids has published the first gameplay of the XIII remake. Fans can take a good look (and listen) at the reinvented artistic style as well as the updated HUD, soundtrack, and improved A.I. in the three minutes of the SPADS Military Base segment that have been revealed below.
Roadwarden feels just like cracking open a huge fantasy novel
The new demo for this narrative RPG feels like all the dark fantasy I've been reading. If Roadwarden had a smell it would either be setting-appropriate horse manure or the crispness of a secondhand but new-to-you 600 page paperback. I've recently been getting back to my roots reading fantasy novels the width of my forearm and just an hour with the demo for this narrative adventure RPG feels similar. Roadwarden's medieval fantasy story leads with proper nouns and a glossary to study them with, ambient guitar tracks (opens in new tab), and pixelated art in muted colors to round out the dense fantasy vibes.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ confirmed maps so far
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 looks set to continue what Infinity Ward started when it rebooted the franchise back in 2019. So far, we’ve seen a brief slice of the campaign, as well as a handful of maps that will feature in the final product. There’s yet to...
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
Musician turns Windows 95 into a chiptune album on an actual Sega Genesis cart
Don't be fooled: Mikeyeldey95 may look a lot like Windows 95, but it is not actually the complete Microsoft operating system reprogrammed to run on a Sega Genesis (aka Mega Drive) cartridge. As technically impressive as that would be, it's something much more fun: a game-meets-concept-album of 22 chiptune songs programmed to run on real Genesis hardware, presented in a deeply faithful recreation of the Windows 95 UI packed with minigames and easter eggs. Even Clippy makes an appearance.
'90s strategy king MicroProse is back with a Cold War blend of wargaming and RTS
Regiments is a boldly experimental strategy game that takes on some new ideas for the RTS space.
technewstoday.com
10 Best PS5 Racing Games in 2022
Some sports translate smoothly into video games, more so with the modern graphics of Sony’s latest console. We’re here for the adrenalin and the speed, so what are the best PS5 racing games?. The genre has been part of the industry since the very start. We can date...
Wing Commander IV: Remastered revitalizes a PC gaming classic
Wing Commander 4 was a cutting-edge blend of FMV and space-sim action when it debuted in 1996, but—like most graphically-intensive videogames from that era—it hasn't aged particularly well. But a fan-made project aims to give it a much-needed facelift, with a new engine, assets, and upscaled cutscenes. "Gaming...
Why Nuclear Throne is still the best roguelike around
In an instant, it all comes back. The immediate sense of danger. The strategy, the weapons, remembering to grab a grenade launcher for the 2-1 bonus round and remembering to avoid opening the gates in 3-2 and 5-2 to keep them safe for the eventual loop. I make it to the Throne at record pace, busting the generators to break into the secret second phase... and then I beef it. Melted. A promising run killed in an instant, doomed by one slip up.
Polygon
The campaign pre-order perk for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is pretty good
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28, but players who pre-order the game (digitally, that is) will get early access to the game’s single-player campaign for a week, Activision announced Tuesday. It’s an atypical move for the Call of Duty franchise, which usually dangles access to multiplayer beta tests and cosmetics as pre-order incentives.
