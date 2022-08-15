ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal has flexor tendon surgery, likely out till at least mid-2023

CLEVELAND — The Detroit Tigers already knew left-hander Tarik Skubal would not pitch for the remainder of the 2022 season, but Wednesday's events off the field delivered another massive blow to the organization’s rebuild. Skubal underwent flexor tendon surgery Wednesday morning. The timetable for his return is unclear, according to the club, but the typical recovery time is nine months, placing his potential return at some point in the 2023 season. ...
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year

Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians

CLEVELAND -- — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak. All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a...
Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
FanSided

NBA schedule release 2022-23: MLK Day matchups and TV schedule

The NBA MLK Day schedule for 2023 was released with four games filling the day including marquee matchups between the Eastern and Western Conference foes. The NBA schedule for the 2022-23 season has officially dropped with all sorts of big basketball days to get excited about as a new season approaches.
