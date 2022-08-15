Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal has flexor tendon surgery, likely out till at least mid-2023
CLEVELAND — The Detroit Tigers already knew left-hander Tarik Skubal would not pitch for the remainder of the 2022 season, but Wednesday's events off the field delivered another massive blow to the organization’s rebuild. Skubal underwent flexor tendon surgery Wednesday morning. The timetable for his return is unclear, according to the club, but the typical recovery time is nine months, placing his potential return at some point in the 2023 season. ...
Detroit Tigers' offense remains dormant, drop Game 1 of doubleheader at Cleveland, 4-1
CLEVELAND — Andres Gimenez took a fearless swing at Andrew Chafin's first-pitch slider with two outs in the seventh inning. The ball sailed over the right-field wall. A go-ahead, three-run home run. ...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year
Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Detroit Tigers split doubleheader with Cleveland Guardians: Game thread replays
Detroit Tigers (43-73) vs. Cleveland Guardians (62-53) When: Game 1, 3:10 p.m. Monday; Game 2, 6:40 p.m. Monday. Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland. ...
ESPN
Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians
CLEVELAND -- — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak. All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
Detroit Tigers rookie Beau Brieske hopes to return in 2022 despite 'frustrating' setback
CLEVELAND — Detroit Tigers right-hander Beau Brieske doesn't know when he's going to restart his throwing program. For now, the 24-year-old is waiting. "It's frustrating," Brieske said. "I was so close to making my way back. My last rehab start felt really good. I felt sharp and ready. But I had a setback in...
Losing streak over, Tigers eye another win over Guardians
The Detroit Tigers finally had something to smile about on Monday, though they needed two chances to break their losing
LeBron James extension sets up Lakers star to team up with Bronny
The Los Angeles Lakers gave LeBron James a two-year extension that will give him the opportunity to team up with his son, Bronny, in a couple of years. If LeBron James really wants to play with Bronny James, he’s now set up to do so. On Wednesday, the Lakers...
NBA・
NBA schedule release 2022-23: MLK Day matchups and TV schedule
The NBA MLK Day schedule for 2023 was released with four games filling the day including marquee matchups between the Eastern and Western Conference foes. The NBA schedule for the 2022-23 season has officially dropped with all sorts of big basketball days to get excited about as a new season approaches.
Kirk Cousins drops the remix to iconic catchphrase in Vikings joint practice
Kirk Cousins famously said “you like that” when he was the quarterback for Washington. Entering the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings, he made a slight alteration to that phrase. Back in 2015, when he was the quarterback for the now-Washington Commanders, Kirk Cousins orchestrated a 24-point comeback...
Lakers reportedly willing to trade 2027, 2029 first-round picks for right deal
The Lakers remain active in trade talks and would part with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the right deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said in an appearance on "Sports Center." Those picks “have a lot of value in the marketplace” if they’re unprotected, Wojnarowski states. He adds that...
Alabama Football: 3 bold predictions for Crimson Tide in 2022
Alabama football won the SEC title and a Heisman winner in 2021, but the Crimson Tide was still disappointed, and here are bold predictions for 2022. The expectations are high for Alabama football heading into the 2022 season. But that’s nothing new under head coach Nick Saban. It’s basically...
