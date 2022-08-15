ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits

In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
orangefizz.net

Should Syracuse Stop the Charade and Run the Option?

Central New York’s worst kept secret is that the Syracuse offense is ugly. When SU needed one win in its final three games to become bowl eligible it scored a total of 34 points in a string of blowout losses. This is a massive concern because the head coach supposedly is a top-level offensive mind, and he’s probably coming back in ’23 no matter what. Syracuse, despite having one of the best running backs in football, had scoring totals last season of 3, 7, 14, 14, and 17 points. You guessed it, the Orange went 0-5 in those games.
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Nyair Graham, Tre McLeod, JP Estrella

When the curtain goes up on Syracuse’s 2022 campaign at home against Louisville on September 3, all eyes will be on the Orange’s aerial attack. Robert Anae takes over as offensive coordinator while Jason Beck is the new quarterbacks coach. There will also be plenty of other eyes on, and at, that game too.
WIBX 950

Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair

With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
Eagle Newspapers

Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
Syracuse.com

Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
iheartoswego.com

Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022

Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
WKTV

Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke

UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
Syracuse.com

15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
