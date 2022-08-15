Central New York’s worst kept secret is that the Syracuse offense is ugly. When SU needed one win in its final three games to become bowl eligible it scored a total of 34 points in a string of blowout losses. This is a massive concern because the head coach supposedly is a top-level offensive mind, and he’s probably coming back in ’23 no matter what. Syracuse, despite having one of the best running backs in football, had scoring totals last season of 3, 7, 14, 14, and 17 points. You guessed it, the Orange went 0-5 in those games.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO