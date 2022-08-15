Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
This will be ‘the year’ for Syracuse football, Eric Dungey says
Syracuse has not been to a bowl game since 2018 when Eric Dungey was under center. Since he graduated from SU, the Orange has struggled, winning just 11 games in the past three seasons. But Dungey is predicting that streak will be coming to an end in 2022, he said...
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz to ‘probably’ start at PG, per head coach
Ever since 2022 four-star combo guard Judah Mintz committed to Syracuse basketball at the end of March, I’ve been curious to see what his role would be for the Orange during the upcoming campaign. The 6-foot-3 Mintz, a versatile combo guard who can suit up at point guard or...
ACC Atlantic Division winner prediction, odds featuring Syracuse and our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC Atlantic division was very competitive in the 2021 season, and that shouldn’t change this fall. Clemson should be much improved from...
Should Syracuse Stop the Charade and Run the Option?
Central New York’s worst kept secret is that the Syracuse offense is ugly. When SU needed one win in its final three games to become bowl eligible it scored a total of 34 points in a string of blowout losses. This is a massive concern because the head coach supposedly is a top-level offensive mind, and he’s probably coming back in ’23 no matter what. Syracuse, despite having one of the best running backs in football, had scoring totals last season of 3, 7, 14, 14, and 17 points. You guessed it, the Orange went 0-5 in those games.
Syracuse Basketball: Jesse Edwards competing for Dutch national team
Syracuse basketball senior center Jesse Edwards looks to capitalize on a strong junior season, before he got injured this past February, and put forth a senior year where I believe he could absolutely contend for All-ACC honors. The 6-foot-11 Edwards, a native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, is joining the Dutch national...
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Nyair Graham, Tre McLeod, JP Estrella
When the curtain goes up on Syracuse’s 2022 campaign at home against Louisville on September 3, all eyes will be on the Orange’s aerial attack. Robert Anae takes over as offensive coordinator while Jason Beck is the new quarterbacks coach. There will also be plenty of other eyes on, and at, that game too.
3 things we’ve learned entering the third week of Syracuse football fall camp
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been a busy first two weeks of fall camp for Syracuse football. Week 1 restarted the install of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s scheme which began in the spring. It also saw the debut of a number of new players, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
A Former Steve Wells Campaign Staffer is Talking on Syracuse's Morning News
A former Steve Wells campaign staffer says he walked away due to Wells' failure to defend the right to life and consistent track record of misleading the public. Listen to Caleb Slater on Syracuse's Morning News. LISTEN LIVE!
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
Woman shot in stomach, foot near Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A woman was shot twice near Syracuse’s Skunk City Wednesday morning, police said. Around 11:37 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a woman was shot at the corner of West Onondaga and Dudley Streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When police arrived, they confirmed...
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
