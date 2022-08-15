ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile arrested in deaths of three in New Hampshire

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers responding to a 911 call found the three bodies inside the residence.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, the attorney general’s office said no further information would be released.

Scott Chaffee
2d ago

change the damn law on juvenile murders. give names and post pictures. Do an adult crime be treated like an adult in media and in court. PERIOD.

Bill Brewster
2d ago

How about instead of giving us regurgitated news give us something new? Don't have to give the name but could say if he will be tried as an adult? If he was known to the victims? Real uodates!

Kristen Daniels
2d ago

do not charge under juvenile laws he did that type of crime he needs to be gone for life ..... PERIOD

