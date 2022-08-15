MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are dead after a shooting near Fond du Lac and Congress early Friday morning, July 22. Police said someone opened fire on the two men around 12:45 a.m. The victims, identified by the medical examiner's office as 37-year-old Christopher Bugembe and 41-year-old Valentino Stokes, later died at the hospital.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 26 DAYS AGO