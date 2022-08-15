ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee men shot, killed near Fond du Lac and Congress: police

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are dead after a shooting near Fond du Lac and Congress early Friday morning, July 22. Police said someone opened fire on the two men around 12:45 a.m. The victims, identified by the medical examiner's office as 37-year-old Christopher Bugembe and 41-year-old Valentino Stokes, later died at the hospital.
WISN

Milwaukee police find two people dead during welfare check

MILWAUKEE — Two people were found dead in a double shooting during a welfare check Tuesday night. Police said they found the bodies in a home near North 39th and West Center streets around 10:30 p.m. The victims were identified as 20-year-old Alwiya Mohamed and 26-year-old Ibrahim Hussein, both...
