ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY: Active shooter training

By Pat Hoffmann
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department spent the summer training to defend against an active shooter in a school. During the month of July they worked on active shooter drills at Summit Middle School before the new school year started.

All 141 officers in the department participated along with many other county employees who carry firearms as part of their duties. Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger says simulation rounds make the drills as real-life as possible without shooting real ammunition, “we’re actually shooting a wax paraffin type bullet, but it hurts when you get hit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpMcj_0hHeh00j00
Allen County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Troy Hershbeger with members of the Allen County Safety Commision.

All training is done with close communication with Allen County school officials who make up the Allen County Safety Commission. Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder, Ph.D., says it’s important for officials to stay on the same page as law enforcement because it provides confidence for the community that they’re working together to keep kids safe. Hershberger says communication is key. “We can’t do it alone. We do it with their cooperation.”

East Allen County Schools District Safety Specialist Doug Goeglein says the training process is always evolving. “You learn as you go. Every time you put in policies, you think it’s the best policy for that day and time, but just like everything else in the world, when new things come along changes are necessary. Adjustments need to be made.”

Parents raised concerns after the law enforcement response to a recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In that situation, officers waited over an hour to engage the shooter. Hershberger says his department is trained to go to the active shooter. “It’s their job, and their function and their purpose to go to the problem to try and neutralize that problem as best they can and as tactically as they can. Not necessarily just running into the storm so to speak, but to tactically address that threat and neutralize that threat.”

Hershberger says the tactics have changed over the years, “our responsibility is to go to the threat and neutralize the threat. If that means it’s only one officer, the first person here, that’s what they’ll be expected to do. It used to be we would standby and wait for a tactical team, but that philosophy has changed because some of the events that have unraveled over the years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1VZE_0hHeh00j00
All 141 officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department participated in Active Shooter Drills over the summer at Summit Middle School before the new school year.

Goeglein says school leaders try to keep parents informed as much as possible due to the secretive nature of training tactics. “We try to relay to parents what we do without divulging too much of what we do so that parents see it is a priority for us.”

Hershberger says the most effective way to keep children safe is to work closely with the safety commision. “If we didn’t have that collaboration and partnership amongst us, we wouldn’t be where we’re at today. I feel confident, and I hope they feel confident in us that we provide the best service for our students in our community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

Related
WANE 15

Cummings comes through in the clutch for TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cole Cummings blasted a 2-run home run into the seats in right field to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth as the TinCaps bested Dayton 4-2 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, snapping Fort Wayne’s six-game losing streak with the victory. The Caps were coming off […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Cougars hit the field for program’s 25th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 25th season of football at the University of Saint Francis has begun as the Cougars hit the practice field this week for the first time this fall heading into the 2022 campaign. Kevin Donley has led the Cougars for all 25 seasons, and currently is tied for fifth in […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

2022 Highlight Zone Preview: Heritage Patriots

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Back in 2020, Heritage won two games in then-new coach Casey Kolkman’s first season leading his alma mater. Last fall, the Patriots doubled that win total, going 4-6 overall. This fall, Patriots fans are hoping Heritage takes another step forward as Kolkman enters year three leading the program. Heritage has the […]
MONROEVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Allen County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Allen County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE 15

Bellmont sweeps Dwenger in battle of volleyball powers

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Delaney Lawson racked up 13 kills to lead Bellmont to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-16) sweep over SAC power Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday night in Decatur. The Braves, who reached the 3A state title match last fall, move to 1-0 on the season. Jackie Sutter chipped in with 9 kills […]
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy