Pittsylvania County, VA

Pittsylvania Co. Jail inmates, staff temporarily relocated after electrical issue

By Colleen Guerry
 2 days ago

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The inmates and staff members at the Pittsylvania County Jail have been temporarily transferred to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail following the discovery of an electrical issue last week.

This news comes after the county’s maintenance department identified the issue inside the jail facilities on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but an outside electrical firm was called in for an assessment after the initial investigation, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the problem centers around a specific circuit believed to be associated with the wiring, which affects the lighting in the inmates’ cell blocks.

While there were no injuries to staff or inmates, officials say they decided to temporarily relocate individuals to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail “out of an abundance of caution and concern for inmate and staff welfare.”

According to the sheriff’s office, this relocation will allow contractors to make the necessary repairs while making sure the inmates and staff stay safe and secure.

“For the family members of those in our facility, we understand the inconvenience this may cause and ask for and appreciate your patience while these repairs are completed,” Pittsylvania County Investigator Devin Taylor said in a statement.

There is no word on how long the inmates will be staying at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, but authorities tell WFXR News they are working diligently to fix the issue so they can return those individuals to the Pittsylvania County Jail as soon as possible.

“The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our appreciation to the Virginia Department of Correction’s Green Rock facility’s personnel and Sheriff Mondul of the Danville Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” Taylor added.

