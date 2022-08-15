Read full article on original website
WJCL
1 person taken to hospital after car catches fire in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One person had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation after a car caught fire in Jasper County on Friday night. Shortly after 11 p.m., Jasper County crews responded to Snake Road for a report of a car crash with fire. When crews got there, the car was already fully engulfed.
wtoc.com
Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
WJCL
Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WJCL
Wreck forces temporarily closure of Lazaretto Creek Bridge
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Lazaretto Creek Bridge had to be closed off to traffic on Saturday afternoon as the result of a wreck. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, multiple cars were involved in the wreck. There is no word yet on any injuries. The bridge was reopened...
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stillmore (Stillmore, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle crash in Stillmore early Wednesday that killed three van passengers. According to Coroner Jeffrey Peebles, the crash happened at [..]
WTGS
Crash impacts traffic along Highway 80 in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles on the Lazaretto Creek Bridge. Tybee Island Police say the entire bridge is closed at this time. There are no alternate routes to or from Tybee Island by motor vehicle. Police ask...
Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night off of Alabama Avenue. Police say that they were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue late last night. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
WJCL
GBI finishes investigation of Saudi Lee fatal shooting by Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The investigation into the Savannah Police Officer shooting death of Saudi Lee moves forward. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its report of the incident and turned it over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review. Lee was chased and shot last...
WJCL
Church Incident in Pooler Leads Investigators to Double Homicide in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Video: Your Morning Headlines. A man was arrested in Pooler accused of double homicide, auto theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Pooler called Pooler police about a man who called asking for money. When told the pastor wasn’t available to speak to, the church says the man started asking questions that caused security concerns.
HWY 80 closed at Lazaretto Creek Bridge due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department is reporting that Highway 80 has been temporarily closed. Because the accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Chatham County Police Department, they have taken over and relieved Tybee Island Police officers from the scene. However, in a recent update, police say that one lane has […]
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
Missing 14-year-old boy located
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a missing 14-year-old boy has been located safe and sound. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced on Thursday that Novaj Knight was last seen walking near Wilder Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday night SPD announced he had been located safely.
WJCL
Police: Woman injured in Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman sustained non-life threatening injures in a shooting in Downtown Savannah early Saturday morning. Savannah Police responded to the call at Whitaker Street and Broughton Street shortly before 2 a.m. A suspect was located and stopped just a couple blocks away a short time later....
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
WJCL
Savannah police investigating deadly shooting on 38th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 2:31 p.m.:. "Savannah Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street for a reported gun discharge and discovered Phoenix Odom deceased as a result of the shooting.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A national TikTok trend has made its way to the Coastal Empire and it’s putting a strain on local police officers. Savannah Police report a 50% uptick in auto thefts, but criminals are doing it in a different way. Corporal Joshua Flynn at SPD’s Northwest...
