ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WJCL

1 person taken to hospital after car catches fire in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One person had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation after a car caught fire in Jasper County on Friday night. Shortly after 11 p.m., Jasper County crews responded to Snake Road for a report of a car crash with fire. When crews got there, the car was already fully engulfed.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Wreck forces temporarily closure of Lazaretto Creek Bridge

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Lazaretto Creek Bridge had to be closed off to traffic on Saturday afternoon as the result of a wreck. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, multiple cars were involved in the wreck. There is no word yet on any injuries. The bridge was reopened...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rincon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Rincon, GA
Effingham County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
County
Effingham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Rincon, GA
Accidents
WTGS

Crash impacts traffic along Highway 80 in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles on the Lazaretto Creek Bridge. Tybee Island Police say the entire bridge is closed at this time. There are no alternate routes to or from Tybee Island by motor vehicle. Police ask...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night off of Alabama Avenue. Police say that they were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue late last night. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passenger Car#Accident#Georgia State Trooper
WJCL

Church Incident in Pooler Leads Investigators to Double Homicide in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Video: Your Morning Headlines. A man was arrested in Pooler accused of double homicide, auto theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Pooler called Pooler police about a man who called asking for money. When told the pastor wasn’t available to speak to, the church says the man started asking questions that caused security concerns.
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

HWY 80 closed at Lazaretto Creek Bridge due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department is reporting that Highway 80 has been temporarily closed. Because the accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Chatham County Police Department, they have taken over and relieved Tybee Island Police officers from the scene. However, in a recent update, police say that one lane has […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSPA 7News

Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Missing 14-year-old boy located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a missing 14-year-old boy has been located safe and sound. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced on Thursday that Novaj Knight was last seen walking near Wilder Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday night SPD announced he had been located safely.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigating deadly shooting on 38th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 2:31 p.m.:. "Savannah Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street for a reported gun discharge and discovered Phoenix Odom deceased as a result of the shooting.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy