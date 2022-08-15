ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

What are the New York Islanders doing with free agency?

The NHL has been full of activity in recent weeks, except for the New York Islanders who have not made any moves in free agency. The New York Islanders finished the 2021/22 season 16 points outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the general belief was that the team would be making a concerted effort to improve its roster.
ELMONT, NY
Montreal Canadiens should consider Jakob Chychrun in a trade

The Montreal Canadiens have strengthened after a dismal 2021/22 season, but they could still do with adding to their defensive corps. A lot can change between seasons, but none were as drastic as the Montreal Canadiens falling from Stanley Cup runners-up in 2021 to finishing dead-last in 2022. That being said, a repeat of the past season should not be expected this time around.
NHL
Goaltending will be crucial to Toronto Maple Leafs success this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are desperate to overcome their first-round playoff blues, and goaltending will once again be crucial to any chance they have of succeeding. It has been six consecutive seasons where the Toronto Maple Leafs have failed to progress beyond the first round of the playoffs, despite wholesale changes to the roster since the beginning of this run.
NHL
Orioles Playing in Little League Classic Holds Special Meaning for Us

Orioles players are not the only ones reminiscing on their time in Little League. The Baltimore Orioles are playing the Boston Red Sox in the Little League Classic tonight, one of the most special games on the baseball calendar. The annual event occurs during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the game is played at a nearby minor league park.
BALTIMORE, MD
