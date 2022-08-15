ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested

CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
ANDERSON, MO
Mcdonald County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
County
Mcdonald County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
PEA RIDGE, AR
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Missouri Supreme Court
Salina Post

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after found in hot vehicle

CARTHAGE, MO. (AP) — A 3-year-old southwest Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

Man, 28, pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware Co. murder

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for taking part in the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp and the shooting of a second victim, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder and to brandishing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
News Talk ZR

Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
PURCELL, MO
koamnewsnow.com

4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know

CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
