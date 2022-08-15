Read full article on original website
Child dies in Fort Smith Ark., investigators say, “left inside hot car”
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. Upon arrival, it was reported that a child had been left inside a hot car. “An undisclosed person reportedly broke out one of the car windows and took the child...
Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested
CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
Law enforcement rallies to locate missing 5-Year-Old; K9 successfully tracks child
SARCOXIE, Mo. – Law enforcement officers successfully locate a missing 5-year-old as K9 units lead the way. Yesterday evening, Sarcoxie Police Dispatch received a call regarding a missing child. Police say they began searching the immediate area and surrounding woods when they arrived. After the initial search, a successful...
Missing woman, facing murder charge
Benton County Sheriff's Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out, according to police.
UPDATE: Second man arrested for attempted murder in Springdale shooting
A Springdale man is in custody and faces an attempted capital murder charge after an early morning weekend shooting that left a teenage boy hospitalized.
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.
Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas
#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after found in hot vehicle
CARTHAGE, MO. (AP) — A 3-year-old southwest Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
Man, 28, pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware Co. murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for taking part in the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp and the shooting of a second victim, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder and to brandishing...
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely
NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
Highway 96 crash injures one
A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know
CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
Cornhole mystery solved: Neosho Police discover stolen property during investigation
NEOSHO, Mo. – One local cornhole enthusiast can thank the Neosho Police Department for this one – The NPD today recovered stolen items while responding to a service call at the Walmart Supercenter. Neosho officers made contact with a suspect and after questioning, they located stolen property in...
Back-to-school bus issues lead to upset parents
Springdale parents and grandparents remain upset following the Springdale School District's decision to create new bus routes this school year.
