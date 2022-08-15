ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule

Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post

It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
The Karate Belt Order, Colors, and Ranking System

You’ve probably watched a martial arts movie and seen karate students dressed in different colors. What do these colors denote, and are they all the same? The simple answer is they are not. In Karate, belts denote your rank and experience. There are nine colored belts along the journey...
