Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO