Read full article on original website
Related
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Stanford's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Stanford's 2023 recruiting class.
TechRadar
European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule
Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post
It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
GOLF・
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC
Joachim Andersen: Crystal Palace defender reports messages of abuse to police after Darwin Nunez red card
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has reported 300-400 abusive messages on Instagram to the police. The messages were posted after he was involved in an incident that saw Liverpool's Darwin Nunez sent off. Nunez was shown a red card after 57 minutes of Monday's 1-1 draw when he reacted to...
Powerlifter Serena Abweh Claims 3.4x Bodyweight Deadlift PR of 355-lb (161-kg)
Serena Abweh is frequently recognized for her incredible transformation, having struggled with anorexia in her early years, but she looks amazing now. In addition, Serena also became an elite powerlifting athlete, which also contributed to her transformation. As a result, she realized powerlifting is her passion, which drives her to keep getting better.
BBC
Western and Southern Open: Emma Raducanu thrashes Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati
British number one Emma Raducanu produced another eye-catching display as she thrashed former world number one Victoria Azarenka less than 24 hours after beating Serena Williams. Raducanu continued her preparations for the forthcoming defence of her US Open title with a 6-0 6-2 win in Cincinnati. The 19-year-old played Belarusian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Rory McIlroy praises 'hero' Tiger Woods after PGA Tour summit to discuss LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has called Tiger Woods a "hero" after top PGA Tour players met to discuss the threat of LIV Golf. Woods flew from Florida to Wilmington, North Carolina - which is hosting the BMW Championship this week - for the meeting about the Saudi-funded tour. That is despite the...
GOLF・
The Karate Belt Order, Colors, and Ranking System
You’ve probably watched a martial arts movie and seen karate students dressed in different colors. What do these colors denote, and are they all the same? The simple answer is they are not. In Karate, belts denote your rank and experience. There are nine colored belts along the journey...
Comments / 0