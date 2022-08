As the only assistant retained from the last staff, Scott Huff is under a bigger microscope than most years. However, after guiding an offensive line that struggled for much of last season, he probably would have been there anyway. He's got plenty of talent and experience at his disposal, so the real question is, can he get this group playing up to their potential? If he can, then the Husky offense could see a resurgence this fall...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO