Winter Fashion Trends To Look Out For
While the summer sun may still be out, it’s never too early to look ahead and start prepping your wardrobe for the seasons to come. With Fall and Winter fashion showcases already presented...
Rihanna Debuts a Sporty Designer Look While in Paris with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed off their coolest fashion this weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder was seen walking around Paris on Sunday, getting ready to support Rocky at his Lollapalooza concert. The new mom looked cool in a sporty look, which she elevated with strings of pearls. The ensemble consisted...
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Ripped Jeans Are Making A Polished Comeback
It’s no secret that fashion is one big merry-go-round. And, fittingly, with pop culture’s current predilection with the Noughties – hello butterflies, cargos and low-slung pants – and Nineties, ripped jeans are an easy sell for any nostalgia-obsessed fashion devotee. Yes, you’ve heard right: distressed denim is back on the agenda – and it’s all grown-up.
‘She’s a Business Bitch:’ How Katy Perry Found Her Footing in Fashion (and Entrepreneurship)
As the daughter of traveling preachers who often relied on church donations to provide for their family, Katy Perry didn’t always have the most fashionable clothes in her closet growing up. But she always had style. Her religious parents considered designer labels to be worldly — not to mention overpriced for the family’s modest lifestyle — so Perry would comb through racks of clothing and shoes at the local thrift store to put together her own looks. Even as she eventually moved to L.A. to pursue a music career, her eclectic, self-spun sense of style stayed intact. Her most prized possession:...
Martha Stewart pairs fast fashion with high fashion: ‘Very chic’
Just call her budget chic. Martha Stewart surprised fans with her affordable style over the weekend, posting an Instagram photo of herself in a glittery gold lounge set by fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova — and her followers were mixed on the choice. Posing in a sparkly tunic with matching pants, the cookbook author held her shades in a glam pose as she visited Las Vegas to celebrate the launch of her first restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart. She added some luxe accessories to her casual look, choosing glittery Simon Miller “Bubble” clogs ($425) and shoulder-grazing earrings by Brunello Cucinelli...
Kendall Jenner's Crochet Tank Is the Perfect Autumn Transition Piece
Kendall Jenner gave us the best example of summer-to-autumn dressing when she stepped out for a grocery run yesterday. The supermodel put together a classic look, pairing elevated basics that alone transcend seasons: a cropped beige crochet tank with a deep-V neckline, icy white mom jeans cinched with a black leather belt, and glossy black square-toe ballerina flats.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Strikes a Pose in Prismatic Crop Top & Skirt During Copenhagen Fashion Week
Phoebe Gates shows that color can go with any season. The daughter of tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates recently posted a video to Instagram showcasing a whimsical three-piece set from Stina Goya, an eponymous label founded by the Copenhagen-based designer in 2006. In the post, Gates can be seen in a multi-colored crop top, floor-length skirt, and oversized jacket. The brand recently premiered its spring 2023 Whisper Loud collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) The eco-advocate attended the fashion week in support of brands committed to responsible social and environmental...
This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls
Brandon Maxwell The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com Brandon Maxwell Oversized Tote Bag $2,495 Buy now More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 20 Best Men's Subscription Boxes for Every Type of GuyThe Best Backpacks for Work and School, From Designer Bags to Eco-Conscious CarryallsShay Mitchell's Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear Chanel Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com Chanel Classic Handbag in Printed Denim and Gold-Tone Metal...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Katie Holmes Wears Coordinating Date Looks with Boyfriend Bobby Wooten
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have gotten to the "casually coordinating looks" stage of their romance. The Alone Together actress and the Grammy-nominated musician were spotted on another evening out in NYC last night, in outfits that included similar shades of green. In the pics, the Dawson's Creek alum wears a black collared shirt with a cropped hem and rolled-up sleeves, paired with slate green trousers, a layered black ribbon belt, and casual sneakers.
Lily Collins Brings ‘Emily in Paris’ Style Off-Screen in French Girl-Chic Loafers & Matching Chanel Boy Bag
Walking along the Seine in France, Lily Collins reprised her role in “Emily In Paris” while referencing a classic film. The titular lead posted a short video today with the Eiffel Tower pictured in the background. Collins can be seen doing a twirl on her trek, the video set to Abba’s “Our Last Summer.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) The “Mirror Mirror” actress was French-chic, Collins donning a clean and simple silhouette that began with a brown tank top tucked neatly into baby pink pants. The high-waisted pants were wide legged with a slouchy, casual...
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Breezy in Sweat-Proof Sundress & Orange Strappy Sandals in New York City
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lawrence took a stroll on the streets of New York in a chic slouchy summer dress by Matteau on Tuesday. Lawrence wandered the streets in a chocolate brown maxi dress with thick shoulder straps. The dress had a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt with small pleats up top where the skirt met the bodice piece. The dress looked to be made out of a breathable jersey fabric, something stretchy and designed for comfort and mobility. Lawrence slung a textured leather blue and brown bucket bag over her shoulder and donned tortoise shell sunglasses...
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Continues To Evolve American Style for Fall 2022
Even though Fear of God ESSENTIALS is a derivative of Jerry Lorenzo’s mainline collection, the attention to contemporary silhouettes is undeniably the same. In the same vein of putting forth modern dress notes, the brand’s latest collection for the Fall 2022 season simultaneously furthers the model of American style.
Emily Ratajkowski Delivers Farm Girl-Chic Energy in Tank Top, Jeans & Western Boots
Emily Ratajkowski took a break from city life yesterday. The model posed on her Instagram story in the countryside. Ratajkowski set the rustic scene by showing a fenced-in pasture and donkeys. She also included a solo shot of her lounging in a John Deere gator. Ratajkowski was sure to dress appropriately for the occasion, pairing a simple tank top with jeans. Her purple tank top featured a halter neckline and her light-wash, mid-rise jeans were perfectly slouchy. She added earrings but otherwise kept her outfit accessory-free. EmRata made sure to wear shoes that were not only functional for a day on the...
Here You Go: The Best Boots, Jackets, and Jeans at Nordstrom Right Now
Right now my shopping list has officially turned to focus on all things fall. More specifically, the fall staples that will become the backbone of my wardrobe these next few months. While my summer style was all about items like denim shorts, tanks, and sandals, then my fall shopping list hinges on their cooler-weather equivalents of jeans, jackets, and boots. Yep, I've already begun scouring the internet for the coolest versions of each and per usual, Nordstrom is coming in hot with some of my favorite versions.
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
Lori Harvey Prioritizes Comfortable Style in an Olive Green Khakis and Slouchy Streetwear With Teyana Taylor For ‘LuvToSeeIt’
Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor for a heart-to-heart chat on “Luv2SeeIt.” The adopted daughter of Steve Harvey sat down in “The Rose Mobile” with the singer, actress, and now host, the pair unpacking all the shades of Black love and the highs and lows of everything from dating and intimacy, to regrets and communication. The show presented by the popular dating app Bumble will see guests like Harvey discuss the ins and outs of relationships as Black individuals. The talk show is available for streaming on YouTube. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) Harvey...
Victoria Beckham Dazzles in Bright Green Bodycon Dress From Her Own Collection
It’s no wonder typically Victoria Beckham is her own muse. The singer and designer took to Instagram yesterday to model one of the designs from her newest VB Body capsule collection. In the video, Beckham shows off the luminosity of a green dress in the mirror. In line with the season, the vivid green piece comprised of knitwear fabric styled effortlessly with Beckham’s two-toned heels. “I’m so excited to reveal the new styles and colours of the VB Body collection!! This bright green is everything and is super flattering on all skin tones. I hope you love the new pieces as much...
