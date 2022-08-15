ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Body Hacks

 2 days ago

IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY..

Cinnamon is taken by many as a supplement to aid in weight loss, but did you know that just smelling cinnamon can improve both your memory and cognition. Try keeping a few cinnamon sticks in a cotton sachet by your desk and take a deep whiff whenever you need a quick mental pick-me-up.

SCRATCH THAT ITCH IN YOUR THROAT

Few things are more frustrating than an itch that lies right outside your grasp and cannot be scratched. Instead of reaching your hand down your throat, try scratching your ear. When the nerves of the ear are stimulated, muscles in the throat spasm, which often relieves the itch in your throat.

#Itch#Sachet
