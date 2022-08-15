Movie Mike on Why BJ Novak’s 'Vengeance’ Is A Hidden Gem

Vengeance is a hidden gem of a movie. If you love suspense, true crime podcasts, twisted humor and a little southern charm...then this movie may be the one you've been looking for and didn't know it existed!

The story follows journalist/podcaster BJ Novak who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a woman whom he hooked up with. Novack wrote, directed and starred in this film. He put together a very engaging story that will have you following every twist and turn as his character takes you on the investigation of this murder. The movie created several bold characters that made the movie fun.

Ashton Kutcher played a role unlike I’d ever seen him in. The John Mayer cameo at the beginning was a nice treat. I could have watched a buddy movie with just Novak and Mayer. It’s a dark comedy so if that’s your thing…then this movie is right up your alley. While it’s not LOL/side-splitting laughter type of funny…it’s commentary on modern culture and stereotypes is pretty good. The movie is Rated R so not for kids. Also if you are a Texan like me, you will love it too. I found it to be a pretty good depiction of life in a small Texas that I’ve seen. I loved the depiction of this Texan family and how it covered small town life and their love of Whataburger.

This is a very strong directorial debut for BJ Novak. It’s clear he had a vision for this story and his voice was strong throughout the entire film. He’s definitely a director that I will be following along to see what he does next.

I give it 4 out of 5 podcasts.