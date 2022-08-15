ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Mike on Why BJ Novak’s 'Vengeance’ Is A Hidden Gem

By Mike Deestro
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06u47Q_0hHeg1Qb00

Vengeance is a hidden gem of a movie. If you love suspense, true crime podcasts, twisted humor and a little southern charm...then this movie may be the one you've been looking for and didn't know it existed!

The story follows journalist/podcaster BJ Novak who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a woman whom he hooked up with. Novack wrote, directed and starred in this film. He put together a very engaging story that will have you following every twist and turn as his character takes you on the investigation of this murder. The movie created several bold characters that made the movie fun.

Ashton Kutcher played a role unlike I’d ever seen him in. The John Mayer cameo at the beginning was a nice treat. I could have watched a buddy movie with just Novak and Mayer. It’s a dark comedy so if that’s your thing…then this movie is right up your alley. While it’s not LOL/side-splitting laughter type of funny…it’s commentary on modern culture and stereotypes is pretty good. The movie is Rated R so not for kids. Also if you are a Texan like me, you will love it too. I found it to be a pretty good depiction of life in a small Texas that I’ve seen. I loved the depiction of this Texan family and how it covered small town life and their love of Whataburger.

This is a very strong directorial debut for BJ Novak. It’s clear he had a vision for this story and his voice was strong throughout the entire film. He’s definitely a director that I will be following along to see what he does next.

I give it 4 out of 5 podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Nick Nolte To Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Eugene The Marine’

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Oscar nominee Nick Nolte is set to star in Eugene the Marine, a psychological thriller due to begin production this fall. Nolte will play Gene, a widower and former Marine who finds his highly regimented life deteriorating after his son begins pressuring him to sell his longtime home. When a mysteriously familiar woman appears in his life, Gene starts to loosen up, until his nightmares and reality begin to blur. Hank Bedford will direct the script he co-wrote with Cesare Gagliardoni. Bedford’s 2015 feature debut, Dixieland, starred Riley Keough and Faith Hill and was released by IFC Films. Eugene the Marine is being...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vengeance#Texan#Whataburger
Outsider.com

An Iconic Kevin Costner Western Is Exiting Netflix in August

Wyatt Earp, the western Kevin Costner fought to make almost three decades ago, is ending its nine-month run on Netflix. But fans, there’s still time to pop some corn and watch the classic. It’s not that Netflix has a grudge against Kevin Costner. The streaming service plans to drop...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Sorvino, Actor in ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘That Championship Season,’ Dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, the burly character actor who made a career out of playing forceful types, most notably the coldhearted mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas, has died. He was 83. Sorvino, the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), died Monday of natural causes, his wife, Dee Dee, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Marie Lavalou, Co-Inventor of the Remote-Controlled Louma Crane, Dies at 76Aaron Latham, Screenwriter, Journalist and Husband of CBS News' Lesley Stahl, Dies at 78Mira Sorvino, Diane Warren, Ralph Macchio Pay Tribute to Paul Sorvino: "A Life of Love and Joy and Wisdom" “Our hearts are broken, there will never...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’

Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

'Thirteen Lives' Director Ron Howard, Producer Raymond Phathanavirangoon Admit 'High Degree of Difficulty' Filming Survival Biopic (Exclusive)

Thirteen Lives, the latest feature from acclaimed director Ron Howard and producer Raymond Phathanavirangoon is a survival biopic like no other. Chronicling the 2018 rescue of a junior soccer team and their coach who became trapped in the caves of northern Thailand after heavy rainfall flooded much of the cave system, the story was one that captivated the world as divers and rescue personnel from around the globe traveled to the Chiang Rai Province to try and help bring the team out alive. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Howard admitted there was a "high degree of difficulty" to film and replicate those conditions.
MOVIES
Variety

First Look at Netflix’s British Movie ‘I Used to Be Famous,’ Starring Ed Skrein, Leo Long (EXCLUSIVE)

In British director Eddie Sternberg’s feature debut “I Used to Be Famous” – produced by Collie McCarthy at Forty Foot Pictures for Netflix – two sides of the music world clash with each other. Netflix released the trailer for the film Monday (below), and Variety has been given the first-look images, exclusively. The film is one of the first to come out of Netflix’s U.K. Original Slate, commissioned by Fiona Lamptey, director of U.K. features. It will be released in select U.K. theaters from Sept. 9, and on Netflix from Sept. 16. Sternberg set out to create a film with “a...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Kayce Dutton: The Unofficial Hero Of Yellowstone

Yellowstone is back once again, helping us fill the void as we patiently await the arrival of Season Five of the show. So far, we’ve seen the evolution of Ryan Bingham’s character Walker, and Finn Little’s character Carter, along with several other videos that have given us the opportunity to revisit some of the best moments from the show thus far.
TV SERIES
Collider

1988's 'Dangerous Liaisons' Is Still the Best Adaptation of the Book

Dangerous Liaisons, the 1988 period drama directed by Stephen Frears and starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Therman and Keanu Reeves, is set in France in the late 18th century. The gap between the haves and the have-nots is still widening to an eventual breaking point, but not yet. All that the landed gentry has to worry about right now is their social standing and personal pleasure. It is in this social battlefield where we meet dueling rivals in their attempts to conquer and triumph through seduction of each other or of other people, as the consequences of a lifetime of debauchery, deceit and downright unkindness loom dangerously behind them. It is an absolutely gorgeous film, shot on location in many opulent French palaces, with beautifully detailed and period accurate costuming. No wonder it won the Academy Awards for both costume design and art direction that year. It's also a well-acted film, with Close especially shining in one of her greatest and least spoken about roles. It was the first English language adaptation of the original novel, and it still remains the best one of the lot.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Johnny Depp To Direct His First Movie in Over 2 Decades, With Al Pacino To Produce

Veteran actor Johnny Depp is set to step behind the camera and direct his first feature film in more than two decades. Depp will direct the upcoming film Modigliani, and biographical film about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. The artist lived from 1884 until 1920. He was best known for his modernist approach to capturing the human form through his surreal paintings. His work was never well-received during his short lifetime. But after his death at the age of 35 his work gained great popularity. The film takes place in 1916 Paris and revolves around an eventful 48-hour period in the artist’s life that becomes the turning point in his artistic career.
MOVIES
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy