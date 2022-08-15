ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Pedestrian injured after being hit by pickup truck Monday morning in Des Moines

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jlrtq_0hHefywe00

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department.

At about 5:25 a.m. Monday officers found a man critically injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release. Early evidence indicated the man was walking eastbound across East 15th Street when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, Parizek said.

The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center with critical injuries, Parizek said. The intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue reopened around 8:15 a.m.

Here are safety tips from the traffic safety bureau that drivers and pedestrians should remember:

If you have a disabled vehicle:

  • Pull completely off the road, as far as possible. The right shoulder is the safest place to pull over.
  • Turn on your hazard lights. This alerts other vehicles that you are stopped for an emergency. Iowa’s law requires other drivers to either slow down or move over. Be careful, because it doesn’t mean other drivers see you.
  • Call 911. Pay attention to your location via mile markers so you can direct help to your location. Reach out to Roadside Assistance if you have it. You can also access Highway Helper if available in your metro area through 911 service.
  • Stay in your vehicle and keep your seatbelt latched.

If you are a pedestrian:

  • Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections wherever possible.
  • Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right. Don’t assume drivers see you.
  • Stay alert at all times and be predictable.
  • Don’t get distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.
  • Be visible. Wear bright colors during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

If you are a driver:

  • Be alert and slow down when driving in neighborhoods with school zones, and watch for children walking, playing or assembling near bus stops.
  • Don’t assume that pedestrians see you.
  • Follow the school bus laws in Iowa, as well as the flashing light signal systems used on school buses.
  • Flashing yellow lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.
  • Flashing red lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.
  • Drive sober.
  • Pay attention — a distracted driver is a deadly driver. Sending or receiving a text can take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds, and at 55 mph, you’ve traveled the length of a football field without looking.
  • Obey speed limits.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT

OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Pedestrian Dies in Monroe County Accident

A pedestrian died in Monroe County after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 1:10 PM, 33-year-old Michael Cox of Albia was traveling southbound in a Chevy Traverse on South Clinton Street. The vehicle proceeded through the intersection of South Clinton and Washington East.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Cars
KCCI.com

Altoona police investigate deadly shooting

ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
ALTOONA, IA
iheart.com

More Traffic Enforcement Efforts Planned In Des Moines Metro

(Polk County, IA) -- Expect to see more police officers in and around Clive this week. Officers are conducting a back-to-school traffic safety effort. Extra officers will be near NW 86th Street from Hickman to University Boulevard and on NW 156th from Hickman to Wildwood. Police say their goal is to remind drivers of the school-year driving mindset.
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Heavy traffic on East University as state fair continues

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say traffic on East University Avenue is exceptionally heavy Monday morning as the state fair continues. Meanwhile, the Interstate 235 exits to East University are temporarily closed. The photo above shows traffic just after 9 a.m. Monday. Police advise using the Easton...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Car And Truck Collide In Late Night Perry Crash

The Perry Police Department responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Perry. According to the police department, they along with the Perry Fire Department and Dallas County EMS responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash involving a truck and a car at 11:37 p.m. just off of 3rd and Ann Streets.
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident
kniakrls.com

A Total of 14 Accidents Took Place During Nationals

There were 14 accidents during the running of the 2022 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News that the number is a little higher than normal. Fuller says it was a very busy Nationals for his department. Among the most major arrests were those for OWI and...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines wants to add roundabout to Army Post Road

Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project. Why it matters: Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.Catch up fast: There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.Driving the news: The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.The city has agreed to seek an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that could pay for as much as $500,000.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tama man charged with setting house in Marshalltown on fire

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Tama man is now facing a felony arson charge for allegedly setting a home in Marshalltown on fire back in February. Jhesie Hill, 36, was arrested Tuesday. Back on February second, firefighters were sent to the home around 8:36 p.m. on East Webster Street for...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
104.5 KDAT

Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town

Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
OMAHA, NE
Des Moines Business Record

WHAT'S BEING BUILT?: 900-plus multifamily units under construction in Des Moines area

Meadowview of Clive, a 106-unit senior living facility, is among the 12 multifamily projects underway in the Des Moines area. Architectural rendering by TWP Architects. In the first six months of 2022, commercial building permits were issued for the construction of 12 multifamily developments, a review of communities’ records shows. Several of the projects had been planned for two or more years. In all, six Des Moines-area communities issued permits valued at over $167.5 million for the projects that, when completed, will include more than 900 units.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Van Meter man survived being run over by a tractor

VAN METER, Iowa — "When the wheel ran over my head, I told my wife goodbye," said Dan Hedden, run over by a tractor. His wife was not there but he wanted those to be his last words. Last Thursday, Hedden was walking beside his tractor and could not...
VAN METER, IA
kjan.com

Creston man arrested on Ringgold County charges

(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Union County was arrested Friday night, on charges that include Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment of a Public Official. Authorities say 21-year-old Jaxson Andrew Welcher, of Creston, was arrested at around 8:15-p.m. and booked into the Ringgold County Jail. His bond was set at $300.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy