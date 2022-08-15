Pedestrian injured after being hit by pickup truck Monday morning in Des Moines

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department.

At about 5:25 a.m. Monday officers found a man critically injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release. Early evidence indicated the man was walking eastbound across East 15th Street when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, Parizek said.

The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center with critical injuries, Parizek said. The intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue reopened around 8:15 a.m.

Here are safety tips from the traffic safety bureau that drivers and pedestrians should remember:

If you have a disabled vehicle:

Pull completely off the road, as far as possible. The right shoulder is the safest place to pull over.

Turn on your hazard lights. This alerts other vehicles that you are stopped for an emergency. Iowa’s law requires other drivers to either slow down or move over. Be careful, because it doesn’t mean other drivers see you.

Call 911. Pay attention to your location via mile markers so you can direct help to your location. Reach out to Roadside Assistance if you have it. You can also access Highway Helper if available in your metro area through 911 service.

Stay in your vehicle and keep your seatbelt latched.

If you are a pedestrian:

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections wherever possible.

Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right. Don’t assume drivers see you.

Stay alert at all times and be predictable.

Don’t get distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Be visible. Wear bright colors during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

If you are a driver:

Be alert and slow down when driving in neighborhoods with school zones, and watch for children walking, playing or assembling near bus stops.

Don’t assume that pedestrians see you.

Follow the school bus laws in Iowa, as well as the flashing light signal systems used on school buses.

Flashing yellow lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.

Flashing red lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.

Drive sober.

Pay attention — a distracted driver is a deadly driver. Sending or receiving a text can take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds, and at 55 mph, you’ve traveled the length of a football field without looking.

Obey speed limits.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.