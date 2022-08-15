Read full article on original website
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Iowa?
We all try our best to drive safely anywhere we go. One thing that has stuck with many people is the idea of how dangerous, and illegal it is to have your dome lights on in Iowa, and any other state. I personally remember my dad getting mad at me...
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week
Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
The Two Quad-City States Are Some Of 2022’s Best States To Live In
Sometimes it's hard for us to see the good in the state we live in. People have a tendency to find more of the bad things than the good things. The two states that make up the Quad Cities -- Iowa and Illinois -- were just put towards the top of a list of 2022's best states to live in. Hopefully this study and the facts we're about to show you shine a brighter light on the good things about the two states that make up our area.
Take a Virtual TikTok Video Tour of the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has been in full swing since Thursday, August 11, and will wind down on Sunday, August 21, with Carrie Underwood on-stage as the headline act. Getting to the world-famous Iowa State Fair may be challenging if you're living outside the Des Moine Metro area. Therefore, we assigned our top team of social media sleuths to search for Fair highlights to share, letting people live vicariously through those lucky enough to attend the 10-day affair.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Why Is It Usually Illegal To Climb To Illinois’ Highest Point?
You might not have ever thought about the highest point in Illinois until now. Make sure you check your calendar before you make a trip out to it. Illinois isn't known for it's change in elevations. You might get some bluffs around some rivers and lakes but for the most park it's just rolling hills (usually of corn.)
A Super Sweet Food Trail in Illinois Just Got Called One of America’s Best
I've never been on one of these in my entire life. Maybe it's because I've never heard of something like this before either. I mean sure there's a wine trail and a few years ago I shared a story about a taco trek that you could use to hit up every great taco joint in the 815.
Wisconsin Interstate Turned Into Fun Game of Dodge A Porta Potty
If you think I'm not going to squeeze in a few puns or poo-related jokes when explaining what happened on a Wisconsin interstate last you I have one question for you, who you crappin'? This would stink. I would be one of the few occasions when yelling, "There's $#!% on the road!" and you might not be wrong.
Hike The Garden Of The Gods In Illinois And Get Treated To A Breathtaking View
Once you get to the borders of Illinois the rolling hills suddenly turn into breathtaking bluffs that offer breathtaking views of the Land of Lincoln. The Garden Of The Gods in the Shawnee National Forest is one of those spots. You have to travel to the southern tip of the state to enjoy this view, one of the most photographed in the state, but it's worth the drive.
Why The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Is Changing Names Again
You've known it as The MARK, the iWireless Center and for the last 5 years, the TaxSlayer Center. But the place we go for concerts, hockey, football and more will soon have a new name. Today The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority sent a notice that they "will be...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
British Beer Expert Drinks Hipster Wisconsin Beer For 1st Time, Loves it (Video)
It's always interesting when a person from another country shares their views about the good ole USA. Laws, rules, different ways we prepare food, and in this video presentation...BEER!. In this YouTube video "British beer expert blind tastes American macro lager," the cheeky host, Jonny, samples some of the United...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Delta Stops A Regional Flight Route From Quad Cities International Airport
Business Insider shared the news yesterday that a direct flight out of the Quad Cities has been dropped by Delta Airlines. The airline, based in Atlanta, announced that they're going to be making changes to flight schedules in the form of the dropping of five regional routes. Flights between Detroit...
Stop! Check out this Recall Before Your Next Pizza Night
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has posted a recall that could affect your next pizza night. It was announced on Sunday, August 14, that a line of products made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces. The product...
These Cars Are Stolen in Illinois More Than Others Because It’s Too Easy
There's an almost 800% increase in thefts of just two different car brands and a viral Tik Tok trend may be to blame for the staggering rise. In a recent story, Good Morning America shared just how out of control the number of car thefts has gotten across the U.S. In just the state of Illinois, thefts of two different types of vehicles have climbed 767%, and that happened in just one year. As law enforcement is investigating various reasons for the increase, they're being led to a viral Tik Tok trend being shared on several social media platforms.
Centennial Bridge Repairs Start Now & You’ll Be Dealing With It For Weeks
Is it really a week in the Quad Cities without more road work?. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that work will begin on August 18th on Centennial Bridge. They're doing structural steel repairs on the bridge. It will result in lane closures over the bridge for a few weeks....
