Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO