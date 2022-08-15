Read full article on original website
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Mike Soroka’s first rehab start was literally perfect news for Braves
Mike Soroka’s first rehab start with High-A Rome could not have gone more swimmingly for the Braves. It was pretty much perfect. The goal of Mike Soroka’s first rehab start was really just to get him on the mound, let him pitch three innings, then move on to the next phase of his return.
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years
The Atlanta Braves have not shied away from calling up top prospects in order to help them stay afloat in their pursuit of the New York Mets. The organization’s top prospect, Vaughn Grissom, has been incredibly impressive since reaching the big leagues a week ago, and he’s already left his mark on the franchise. Just […] The post Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves SP Mike Soroka injury update should leave Mets fans worried
The Atlanta Braves are looking to do something no team has done since the New York Yankees in 1998, 1999 and 2000. That is win back-to-back World Series championships. They shocked the baseball world when they went on an unbelievable postseason run, eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to capturing their first title since 1995.
Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Backs Up Words With Win Over Mets
Former Clemson pitcher allows just one run on three hits in Atlanta Braves' easy win over NL East-leading New York Mets on Monday night.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
Taijuan Walker leaves game with concerning injury as Braves look to close NL East gap
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves opened up a pivotal four-game series on Monday. The Mets held a 5.5 game lead in the National League East when the series began. Following a 13-1 drubbing at the hands of the Braves Monday, the Mets turned to rising star Taijuan Walker on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New […] The post Taijuan Walker leaves game with concerning injury as Braves look to close NL East gap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta Braves recall pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok, veteran infielder Ryan Goins
ATLANTA -- The Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster. Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Carlos Carrasco goes to the mound for the Mets, while Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves. Carlos Carrasco had a 4.85 ERA for the season at...
Atlanta Braves show they're serious about keeping young roster intact
The Atlanta Braves have locked up another prized piece of their present and future. The team announced it signed rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year, $72 million contract on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Harris made his MLB debut on May 28 and has since become manager Brian Snitker's...
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
3 star Mets prospects who must be on expanded September roster for World Series push
The New York Mets appear to have put all the pieces together during the 2022 season. Barring a complete collapse over the final few weeks of the season, the Mets will roll into the 2022 MLB playoffs as one of the top teams in the league. Right now, the Mets...
UCLA Women's Soccer Enters Season With New Coach, Veteran Roster
A handful of high-scoring returners, top-ranked freshmen and experienced transfers highlight Margueritte Aozasa's first squad in Westwood.
Lakers reportedly willing to trade 2027, 2029 first-round picks for right deal
The Lakers remain active in trade talks and would part with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the right deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said in an appearance on "Sports Center." Those picks “have a lot of value in the marketplace” if they’re unprotected, Wojnarowski states. He adds that...
