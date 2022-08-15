ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
ClutchPoints

Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years

The Atlanta Braves have not shied away from calling up top prospects in order to help them stay afloat in their pursuit of the New York Mets. The organization's top prospect, Vaughn Grissom, has been incredibly impressive since reaching the big leagues a week ago, and he's already left his mark on the franchise. Just […] The post Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Braves SP Mike Soroka injury update should leave Mets fans worried

The Atlanta Braves are looking to do something no team has done since the New York Yankees in 1998, 1999 and 2000. That is win back-to-back World Series championships. They shocked the baseball world when they went on an unbelievable postseason run, eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to capturing their first title since 1995.
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
ClutchPoints

Taijuan Walker leaves game with concerning injury as Braves look to close NL East gap

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves opened up a pivotal four-game series on Monday. The Mets held a 5.5 game lead in the National League East when the series began. Following a 13-1 drubbing at the hands of the Braves Monday, the Mets turned to rising star Taijuan Walker on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New […] The post Taijuan Walker leaves game with concerning injury as Braves look to close NL East gap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves show they're serious about keeping young roster intact

The Atlanta Braves have locked up another prized piece of their present and future. The team announced it signed rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year, $72 million contract on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Harris made his MLB debut on May 28 and has since become manager Brian Snitker's...
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
