Cars

Motor1.com

David Coulthard Spotted Driving Aston Martin Valkyrie In Monaco

The Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One are two of the most exotic hypercars right now – not only because of their faint population but also because having the capability to buy one isn't a guarantee that you'll be allowed to do so. However, there's one man who can buy both, and he has been spotted recently while behind the wheel of a Valkyrie.
CarBuzz.com

All-Electric Luxury Trailer Costs More Than An Aston Martin

While camping remains a popular leisure activity, those looking for an upmarket and eco-friendly alternative should check out the all-new Volterra RV by Bowlus. While it retains the classic good looks thanks to the streamlined, riveted aluminum design, the Volterra is anything but old-fashioned. Touted as the world's first all-electric RV, Bowlus claims its latest travel trailer boasts a 100% increase in battery capacity compared to previous models, along with the first application of AeroSolar in the segment. This, says the company, allows for completely off-the-grid adventures, without compromising on comfort or luxury.
Top Speed

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian

The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
hypebeast.com

Bugatti Teases New "Icon" Ahead of Monterey Car Week

As all 500 Chirons and 40 Bolides from Bugatti sold out at the beginning of the year, the high-performance automaker now teases a radically different hypercar in a short video clip captioned “unlock an icon.” The announcement comes as Aston Martin recently revealed its all-new DBR22 speedster and Bentley looks to offer a first look at its limited-run Mulliner Batur this weekend.
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
NewsBreak
Cars
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
IFLScience

New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate

A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
