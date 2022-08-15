While camping remains a popular leisure activity, those looking for an upmarket and eco-friendly alternative should check out the all-new Volterra RV by Bowlus. While it retains the classic good looks thanks to the streamlined, riveted aluminum design, the Volterra is anything but old-fashioned. Touted as the world's first all-electric RV, Bowlus claims its latest travel trailer boasts a 100% increase in battery capacity compared to previous models, along with the first application of AeroSolar in the segment. This, says the company, allows for completely off-the-grid adventures, without compromising on comfort or luxury.

