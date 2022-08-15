Rick Ross is holding himself accountable for labor law violations allegedly made by his Wingstop franchise company, Boss Wings Enterprises. On Wednesday, as he faced more than $114,000 in fines and back wages by the U.S. Department of Labor, the rapper addressed the news on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, Aug. 17. “When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes but as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice,” said Ross, addressing the minimum wage violations of his company while wearing a Balmain sweater and a diamond encrusted necklace. “Taking accountability is big when you’re the biggest.” Ross’ company —...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO