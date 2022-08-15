Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO