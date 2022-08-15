Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after he morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at 56
He recently shocked fans by claiming his 'expiration date' is 'coming really soon' - and Mike Tyson's appearance in a wheelchair will do little to ease the fears of those who worry about him. Tyson, 56, posed for selfies with fans and was wheeled through the terminal at Miami International...
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?
Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Interested In Returning Now That Triple H Is In Control
Triple H took over WWE creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement, and it seems that there’s a lot of excitement in the WWE locker room with the new regime in charge. The Game has been bringing former WWE stars back to the company and now Cassidy Haynes of...
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane
Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as AJ Styles challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States championship
With undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns rarely appearing on weekly television, WWE has placed an extra importance on the United States championship. The title will be up for grabs for the second straight week as Bobby Lashley puts the belt on the line against former world champion AJ Styles in one of the featured matches of Raw on Monday night.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Reveals Hilarious Interaction With Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns During Shield Beatdown
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is certainly one of the most well-known pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The Rock has done it all when it comes to being a pro wrestler. In early 2013, The Rock began a feud with CM Punk, who...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
