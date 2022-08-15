ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again

There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
WWE
Daily Mail

Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after he morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at 56

He recently shocked fans by claiming his 'expiration date' is 'coming really soon' - and Mike Tyson's appearance in a wheelchair will do little to ease the fears of those who worry about him. Tyson, 56, posed for selfies with fans and was wheeled through the terminal at Miami International...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE

WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?

Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
WWE
The Spun

Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday

Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return

The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
WWE
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane

Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
WWE
ComicBook

Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE

Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as AJ Styles challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States championship

With undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns rarely appearing on weekly television, WWE has placed an extra importance on the United States championship. The title will be up for grabs for the second straight week as Bobby Lashley puts the belt on the line against former world champion AJ Styles in one of the featured matches of Raw on Monday night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb

While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
WWE

