(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council is considering selling city property to Justin Paffrath with Edina Realty for development of tiny homes... ...Assistant City Administrator Justin Box. The tiny-house movement (also known as the small house movement) is an architectural and social movement that advocates for downsizing living spaces, simplifying, and essentially "living with less." According to the 2018 International Residential Code a tiny house is a "dwelling unit with a maximum of 400 sq ft of floor area, excluding lofts." While tiny housing primarily represents a return to simpler living, the movement was also regarded as a potential eco-friendly solution to the existing housing industry, as well as a feasible transitional option for individuals experiencing a lack of shelter. The approximately 2 acres of land would be sold to Paffrath for $32,000. The land is located in the area of 14th Avenue and 15th Street Southeast.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO