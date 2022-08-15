Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Don Richard Buell of Stuttgart
Don Richard Buell, 80, of Stuttgart passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home. Mr. Buell was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Stuttgart to Quince and Marie Buell. He was retired from Arkansas Highway Department. He was a member of First Christian Church of Stuttgart. Besides his parents, he...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jennifer Michelle Oates of Stuttgart
Jennifer Michelle Oates was born July 7, 1982, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Birdie Hogan and Gregory Oates. Jennifer accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Des Arc, Arkansas, under the leadership of Reverend Russell Penn, Jr. Jennifer was a graduate of...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart senior varsity defeats White Hall 7-0 in Tuesday’s preseason scrimmage
Ricebirds fans got their first true glimpse of the 2022 senior varsity football team on Tuesday night when Stuttgart scrimmaged White Hall at Ned Moseley Stadium. There was an added media presence at the event as representatives from three publications made appearances in the press box. The reason? This game was the head coaching debut of Ryan Mallett.
Fearless 40: White Hall Bulldogs
The White Hall Bulldogs are coming off a season to remember.
KATV
Sully Says : I like Sam's swag
Sam Pittman has swag, style, and cash. Coach Pittman's swag is the best kind. He earned it and the cash. What a great moment Monday for a coach who spent more than 30 years as a college assistant coach. The ballroom at Little Rock's Doubletree Hotel was busting at the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: August 15, 2022
2022 EDUCATION APPRECIATION LUNCHEON | G.R.E.A.T. GRANTS AWARDED | RIBBON CUTTING HELD FOR SUGARTOWN MERCANTILE | JULY YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. 2022 Education Appreciation Luncheon. The 36th Annual Education Appreciation Luncheon sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Stuttgart...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
RAIN TOTALS: Many Arkansans saw big rain totals Wednesday!
Wednesday morning Northern and Southern Arkansas saw several hours of heavy rainfall. Many locations picked up well over an inch of rain.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers; Doug Hartz of Stuttgart to serve as vice chairman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with Joe Thrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
Arkansas Comic Con returns to Statehouse Convention Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pop culture fans will get a chance to be amongst a star-studded lineup of actors at the 2022 Arkansas Comic Con. This year’s Comic Con will be held Sept. 10-11 at the Statehouse Convention Center. The lineup includes Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob in SpongeBob Squarepants), Charles Martinet (the voice […]
5newsonline.com
Arkansas teen overcomes health problems to receive big college scholarship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As back-to-school week continues, college campuses are flocked with new students filled with hopes and dreams for the future. The only thing bigger than the excitement can be the price tag of admission. The dream for many high school seniors is to soon be a...
Dumas, August 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Drew Central High School football team will have a game with Dumas High School on August 16, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
Kait 8
Five Finger Death Punch tour stopping in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Finger Death Punch will be “Far from Home” when they play in North Little Rock later this year. The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Ulm Civic Club to host fish fry this Friday
The Ulm Civic Club will host a fish fry this Friday, Aug. 19, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Ulm Community Center. Club president Brian Reynolds said funds from the event go toward local needs. “All the proceeds go towards our scholarship fund. Also, we are still working on...
magnoliareporter.com
Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die
Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
Comments / 0