Read full article on original website
Related
Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law
Any effort to recall Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise — or any New Jersey elected official — would require petitioners to climb a steep hurdle. The post Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
N.J. launches what Murphy calls a ‘one of a kind’ student loan and training program
Officials on Wednesday championed what Gov. Phil Murphy called a “one of a kind” program in New Jersey that will give “revolving” loans to college students to help them train for jobs in health care, information technology, and clean energy. Under the $12.5 million Pay it...
NJ teacher union ad: Attacks by ‘extremists’ are ‘not who we are’
A 15-second video advertisement released Monday by New Jersey's largest and most prominent teachers' union appears to take on those who are combatively vocal at school board meetings, plus legislation that some have called the state's version of a "Don't Say Gay" bill. The spot from the New Jersey Education...
RELATED PEOPLE
NJ nurses still leaving the profession: Fears about a crisis are growing
Even before the pandemic, New Jersey was facing a nursing shortage. But there are growing fears the Garden State could soon be facing a bonafide nursing crisis that could significantly impact patient care. A recent survey finds more than a third of nurses plan to leave their current role by...
NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
njbmagazine.com
NJ Pay It Forward Workforce Development Program Launches
Gov. Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new workforce development initiative in which participants will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wrap-around supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the healthcare, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
Murphy urged by both sides of NJ aisle to stop school COVID tests
Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
Gov. Wolf signs executive order rebuking conversion therapy
Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday directing state agencies to do everything within their purview to discourage the practice of so-called conversion therapy, including having the state’s insurance authorities review any reimbursement claims that may involve the controversial practice. LGBTQ advocacy groups have long sought such formal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yieldpro.com
$31.5 million financing secured for New Jersey multihousing community
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multihousing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Built...
Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you
Some New Jersey towns have taken the time and effort to make room in their little hamlets to host farmers markets. Sure, there are plenty of roadside farm stands and some pretty amazing farm markets all over the state, but there's something special about hometown farmers markets. There are towns...
hobokengirl.com
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Nearly $80 million in N.J. legal weed was sold in first 10 weeks
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Adult recreational weed sales in New Jersey generated $79.7 million in total sales between April 21 and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Waters to be Tested For Polio, Following Discovery In NYC Wastewater | Yoel Ackerman
Several weeks ago, an individual in New York suffered paralysis from the Polio virus. Before that point, the virus hadn’t been seen since 1979, and it was thought to have been completely eradicated from the United States. Now though, it appears that the virus is still active, and present...
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
Lehigh Valley passenger rail: PennDOT, local transportation group starting study
Two months after local rail advocates complained the Lehigh Valley was falling behind in efforts to bring passenger rail back to the region, PennDOT and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study announced they will lead an analysis on the Allentown-NYC route. Announced in March 2021, the proposed Allentown-NYC route is part...
Over 100 New Laws Passed in NJ in 2022
Who is passing laws in New Jersey and what laws are they enacting? Let’s look at which party, and representatives, introduced the most legislation that became law this year and last.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0