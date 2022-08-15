ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
HEALTH
NJ Pay It Forward Workforce Development Program Launches

Gov. Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new workforce development initiative in which participants will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wrap-around supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the healthcare, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
POLITICS
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
TRAVEL
$31.5 million financing secured for New Jersey multihousing community

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multihousing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Built...
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study

Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
LIFESTYLE
Nearly $80 million in N.J. legal weed was sold in first 10 weeks

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Adult recreational weed sales in New Jersey generated $79.7 million in total sales between April 21 and...
POLITICS
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish

One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
