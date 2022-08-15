ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too

We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
Feeding your brain with cognitive-boosting foods can decelerate aging

While the continuous buzz from fad diets, new alleged “superfoods,” and must-try weight loss supplements can be overwhelming, connections between your diet and the health of your brain are undeniable. Despite what those Instagram ads promise, there’s no magical solution to combat the fact that cognitive decline is real. However, what is true is that our behaviors (a big part of those being diet) can vastly accelerate — or decelerate! — the aging process of your brain.
10 best probiotic and prebiotic supplements to help improve gut health

Gut health, a domain once the reserve of nutritionists and alternative therapists, has gone mainstream. The trend can be seen playing out on supermarket shelves with an explosion in the number of foods with added good bacteria and on social media, #Guttok has more than 500 million views on TikTok.So, what is it all about, and how can we achieve good gut health? We asked an expert to find out. Dom Kristy, a nutritionist and the founder of Evolved Foods, tells us that our gut microbiome is made up of trillions of active microorganisms that help us stay happy and...
6 Tips for Reducing Inflammation

Inflammation is part of your body’s natural defenses – when a cut swells up and turns red, that’s inflammation at work healing you. But when inflammation goes into overdrive, sparked by factors like poor diet and smoking, it can cause a host of health problems including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and even depression. But how can you reduce inflammatory markers in the body? Try these strategies for reducing inflammation.
How to Improve Gut Health Naturally: 12 Tips to Consider

Gut health is no joke! While it may be most commonly associated with digestive issues like gas, bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, and more, it’s important to remember that your gut plays a major role in practically every aspect of your overall health. An unhealthy gut means a weakened immune system, low energy levels, and even poor mental health. All of this is to say that you should take the health of your gut seriously.
Highly Processed Foods Are Bad for Older Brains, Study Says

Aug. 15, 2022 – A diet rich in chips, cookies, hot dogs, and other highly processed foods is harmful for the aging brain, according to a new study presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. Researchers looked at the eating habits and performance on tests of thinking skills over...
Eating popular snacks drastically increases your risk of top killer

SNACKING on ultra-processed food can shorten your life by putting you at higher risk for top killer dementia, a new study has suggested. The study, published in the American Academy of Neurology, found that in slightly increasing your daily intake of ultra-processed foods can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia.
Why Does Stress Make Me Want to Sleep?

Stress can leave you feeling exhausted. It’s quite common to feel tired in stressful situations. We often associate stress with restlessness. Your worries might make you feel anxious and fidgety, leading to insomnia. But the reverse can be true: some people find that stress makes them sleepy. You might...
Skip the elevator: A 15-minute walk can help your brain fight off Alzheimer’s

GÖTTINGEN, Germany — Older people can stave off Alzheimer’s disease with a daily 15-minute walk or other physical activities, according to new research. Researchers in Germany say moderate physical activity boosts all areas of the brain, especially those involved in memory. Staying active also benefits people over 70 the most. They see the biggest increase in grey matter, compared to their “couch potato” peers.
