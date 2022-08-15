Read full article on original website
pissed off !
2d ago
The scrap yards should not accept these ! If they do , charge them with receiving stolen property!
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
abc27.com
Police looking for missing Bucks County man
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Bucks County are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release, 39-year-old Adam Smith walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
Fatal fire in home north of Lehigh Valley, police say
A person was found dead Wednesday morning after police and firefighters responded to a fire in a home in Monroe County, authorities say. The fire was first reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, a county emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. There was an...
TSA stops Berks County man with gun at Harrisburg airport
A man from Reading, Berks County, was caught with a loaded gun at the Harrisburg International Airport security checkpoint on Monday, Aug. 15.
abc27.com
Hundreds of vehicles available in Commonwealth Auction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is taking place on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement...
PhillyBite
Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns
- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
sauconsource.com
‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say
An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
WGAL
Memorial company accused of cheating customers barred from doing business in Pennsylvania
A memorial company that is the focus of an 8 On Your Side investigation is barred from doing business in Pennsylvania for now. The Stefan family's business is accused of cheating families out of thousands of dollars. The attorney general's office filed a lawsuit last year asking the court to...
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
WGAL
Monroe County man charged with multiple fraud schemes
A Pennsylvania man is charged with engaging in multiple schemes to commit fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment against 48-year-old Thomas Hartley, of Henryville, Monroe County. The accusations are as follows:. Hartley, while on leave from his position as a special agent...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania boaters to prevent invasive species
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will meet to discuss a proposal to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. Part of the proposal would prevent anyone from placing a watercraft, trailer, or water-related equipment into Pennsylvania waterways that has aquatic macrophytes, plants or prohibited invasive species attached.
WGAL
Firefighters in Harrisburg set to fight wildfires in Montana
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, firefighters in Harrisburg are set to travel to western Montana to fight ongoing wildfires in the area. The crew of firefighters called the 'Independence Crew' consisting of a mix of volunteers and members of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources met at the Independence Hotel to discuss preparations before flying out.
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
fox29.com
Warrington the target of over 2 dozen burglaries, stolen vehicles in less than 24 hours, police say
WARRINGTON, Pa. - A Bucks County community has been slammed overnight with burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles. Police in Warrington said they investigated four residential burglaries, four reports of stolen vehicles and 25 instances of thefts from automobiles from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Officials said developments that were...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
One confirmed dead in Monroe County fire
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into a deadly house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the Poconos. Officials confirm one person died in the house fire on Hill Road, three others were inside at the time but were able to escape. A neighbor says the neighborhood is quiet and nothing […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania launches investigative unit to combat financial exploitation of older adults
HARRISBURG, Pa. — ThePennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of an investigative unit that will combat the financial exploitation of older adults. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team includes three analysts and an attorney who will help Area Agencies on Aging investigate complex cases and obtain justice for the victims.
