Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Bishop Ludden star 'Shoey' set for senior season at Cincinnati
If the walls at Bishop Ludden could talk, they would have many stories to tell, including one about Mika Adams-Woods, a story that is still being written. The senior Cincinnati point guard is back in Syracuse for a few weeks. “It’s been a long time. It feels good to be...
tompkinsweekly.com
Whittaker 3rd at Amateur Championship
A few years ago, Nic Whittaker brought home a Section IV golf MVP award while playing for Lansing High School. Now entering his junior year at Flagler College, Whittaker is competing with the best nonprofessional golfers from New York and standing out. Last week, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club...
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
sujuiceonline.com
This will be ‘the year’ for Syracuse football, Eric Dungey says
Syracuse has not been to a bowl game since 2018 when Eric Dungey was under center. Since he graduated from SU, the Orange has struggled, winning just 11 games in the past three seasons. But Dungey is predicting that streak will be coming to an end in 2022, he said...
sujuiceonline.com
Orange Watch: 2022 Syracuse football game-by-game predictions – Part 2
Item: It’s that time of year again. Our look into the crystal ball as to how the SU football season is going to turn out, in what’s a most critical year for Dino Babers to move the needle on the program’s success. A .500 record and bowl game participation are the minimum standards. Last year, we predicted the ‘Cuse would beat Pittsburgh in the regular season finale to go 6-6 and bowling, so our season prediction was off by one game with the 5-7 record. A look at games 5-8 in schedule order appear below, games 9-12 will be published next Tuesday.
ACC Atlantic Division winner prediction, odds featuring Syracuse and our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC Atlantic division was very competitive in the 2021 season, and that shouldn’t change this fall. Clemson should be much improved from...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Nyair Graham, Tre McLeod, JP Estrella
When the curtain goes up on Syracuse’s 2022 campaign at home against Louisville on September 3, all eyes will be on the Orange’s aerial attack. Robert Anae takes over as offensive coordinator while Jason Beck is the new quarterbacks coach. There will also be plenty of other eyes on, and at, that game too.
3 things we’ve learned entering the third week of Syracuse football fall camp
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been a busy first two weeks of fall camp for Syracuse football. Week 1 restarted the install of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s scheme which began in the spring. It also saw the debut of a number of new players, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.
nunesmagician.com
Roundtable: Who starts for Syracuse men’s basketball in 2022-23?
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season will of course be preceded by football in the coming weeks, but as the calendar turns to mid-August, it marks just ten weeks from the first hoops exhibition game. On the back of last week’s news of Syracuse starting a new NIL collective...
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
WKTV
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
HISTORY CONTINUES: NEW YORKER SET FOR UTICA-ROME SPEEDWAY SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
VERNON, NY – The historic ‘New Yorker’ is set for another running on Sunday, Sept. 4. The ‘Home of Heroes’ Utica-Rome Speedway has played host to the ‘New Yorker’ dating all the way back to its inception in 1963. The historic event has been synonymous with legendary names such as Lou Lazzaro, Richie Evans, Geoff Bodine, Billy Pauch, Bobby Varin, Stewart Friesen, and Matt Sheppard to name a few.
tompkinsweekly.com
Scoops of Lansing owner: five seasons of ice cream
After a hotly contested baseball or soccer game at Lansing High School, the crowd can be seen piling into a parking lot 2 miles up the road on Route 34B at Scoops of Lansing to cool off with some ice cream. When the school year ends in June, the parking...
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
