Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old has court appearance
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference takes place Wednesday afternoon for a Willmar woman accused of helping a Renville man rape a 13-year-old girl. The alleged assault happened in Danube July 24th. 23-year-old Jordan Freitag is charged with multiple counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and 20-year-old Kelsey Jones is accused of helping hold the victim down during the attacks. Jones appears before Judge Laurence Stratton in Renville County District Court at 3:45 p.m.
Kidnapping suspect in Pope County District Court Monday
(Glenwood MN-) A pre-trial conference takes place in Pope County District Court Monday for a man accused of abducting a child in March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierez is charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. Unconditional bail is set at 1 million dollars, and Alvarez-Gutierez is currently being housed in the The Kandiyohi County Jail.
Man accused of shooting at Willmar police has mental competency hearing Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) A contested mental competency hearing has been set for today at 10 a.m. for 36-year-old Esteban Ramos Junior of Raymond. Ramos is accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer after a traffic stop in northeast Willmar January 15th. Ramos is charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force Against a Peace Officer and other charges and remains jailed on $750,000 unconditional bail.
Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man pleaded guilty Monday to a third-degree murder charge in Blue Earth County Court. Myles Daniel Hickman, 27, was originally arrested in August 2021 by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents after an investigation into the May 2021 drug overdose death of 31-year-old Jesse Barnhart.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Fight over food escalates to stabbing with makeup container
Police say a fight over food last weekend escalated into a stabbing with a makeup. Nyachang Ochan Deng, 18, of Mankato, was charged Monday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and domestic assault in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Deng and the victim, who are related and...
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
Granite Falls, Garvin women injured in collision near Marshall Tuesday evening
Women from Granite Falls and Marshall were injured when their vehicles collided near Marshall Tuesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug. 16, Krista June Fulghum, age 38, of Granite Falls, was driving a 2022 Kia Sportage eastbound on Highway 23, while Kelly Ann Jacob, age 54, of Garvin was driving a Ford pickup southbound on Highway 59. At about 9:22 p.m., their vehicle collided at the intersection of the two roads.
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
Man who sold Myles Hickman drugs before deadly overdose pleads guilty to murder
MANKATO, Minn. – A 27-year-old man is pleading guilty to murder in connection to a fatal overdose from last year.Jesse Barnhart, 31, died in Mankato on May 28, 2021. His autopsy showed heroin and fentanyl were in his system.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, who was arrested by agents last August and charged with third-degree murder, admitted to selling Barnhart the drugs during his plea hearing.He will be sentenced sometime next month.
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday has died, according to authorities. 32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode died at the hospital Monday evening. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on the...
Southern Minnesota man pleads guilty to supplying drugs in fatal overdose
MANKATO, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a drug death in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. He was arrested in August of 2021. The Task Force says Hickman admitted...
Suspect arrested in series of thefts in Redwood County
(Redwood Falls MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Office thinks they've solves a series of local thefts with the arrest of a suspect near Walnut Grove. Just before noon Thursday a deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in recent thefts in the area. The stop led to multiple arrests and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle and stolen golf carts in Redwood County. The incidents are still under investigation.
Woman asking for help locating quilt missing from Carver County Fair
WACONIA, Minn. -- A woman is asking for help locating a quilt that went missing from the Carver County Fair.The quilt was made by Tiffany Armstrong for her family. It was on display at the fair and has been missing since Sunday.Armstrong is asking anyone with any information about the quilt to contact the Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231 or the Carver County Fair office at 952-442-2333.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
2 hospitalized after ATV crash near South Bend Township
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities report that two people were injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township Sunday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on the river embankment adjacent to Eleanor Street. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV...
Meeker County looking at finance options for courthouse, law enforcement center project
(Litchfield MN-) The Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved of a concept plan back on July 5th for remodeling the Court House, Law Enforcement Center and Family Services Center. The Board had a lengthy discussion (Aug. 16) regarding funding options for the 12-point-1-million dollar project. County Administrator Andrew Letson says...
Motorcycle Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt in a crash near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 24 and 160th Street Northwest. Sixty-three-year-old Peter Miessen of Maple Lake was going south on Highway 24 on his...
Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia
A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
No one hurt, machine shed destroyed in fire south of Marshall
MARSHALL (KMHL) – The Marshall Fire Department was battling a large fire at a farm site about five miles south of town last night. Marshall Fire Chief Quentin Brunsvold tells Marshall Radio a large machine shed was destroyed in the blaze, which was reported around 8:30 last night. Brunsvold...
Willmar attorney disbarred due to fraud
(Learfield News Service/St. Paul, MN) — A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to...
