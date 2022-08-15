Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Fox 19
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is believed to have raped a victim at gunpoint in Over-the-Rhine last weekend. Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding him. It happened around 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Clifton Avenue. He is...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after child shot in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting in Winton Hills with one victim, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police confirmed that a shooting took place in the 200 block of Craft Street. The victim is...
Fox 19
Suspect arrested following deadly Westwood stabbing
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 13 deadly stabbing in Westwood. Shawn Carter, 48, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 41-year-old Andre Dockery, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers were called to the 2600...
Fox 19
Convicted murderer sentenced to 25 to life for 2021 South Fairmount shooting
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A judge sentenced a convicted murderer to 25 years to life in prison for a 2021 South Fairmount shooting. Rogerick Mitchell, 33, was arrested on May 26 for the murder of 40-year-old Daniel Johnson. Mitchell was arrested six days after the shooting in South Fairmount. Officers responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Westwood
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested for a fatal stabbing in Westwood over the weekend, Cincinnati police said. According to reports, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a call of a reported stabbing in the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue. Officers located a victim...
Fox 19
2 people charged in May murder case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly May shooting in Forest Park. Phazion Whyte and Jasmine Jones were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court records. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges are related to the...
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Ohio gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township
Colerain police said a report was made Tuesday about a body found in a wooded area on Dry Ridge Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 84 pounds of marijuana, $86k seized during investigation in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested after an investigation led police to find 84 pounds of marijuana and $86,000 in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it was part of an investigation by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce and the Hamilton Police Department.
Police find vehicle that rams Middletown cruiser, seek suspect who fired gun
A vehicle that was used to ram a Middletown Division of Police cruiser Monday evening as officers chased after a suspect who fired shots later was found abandoned.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of motorcycle crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Beekman Street at Colerain Avenue around 3:35 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries, but is conscious according to reports. Police are advising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Court docs: Colerain Township man charged after assaulting pregnant woman
CINCINNATI — A Colerain Township man has been charged after assaulting a pregnant woman. Court documents say Justin Copley, 32, strangled a pregnant woman until she lost consciousness as well as punched her in the stomach twice and "forcefully hitting her arm/wrist." Copley has been charged with two counts...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after remains discovered in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after remains were discovered in a wooded area in Colerain Township. Police said they got the call that remains were discovered in a wooded area in the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road. The coroner's office has been notified and is responding...
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies arrest 17-year-old after destruction of over 30 mailboxes
HEBRON, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they have charged a 17-year-old in connection to property destruction on River Road in Hebron. Deputies say just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, they received a report of more than 30 mailboxes having sustained damage as well as windows in a home that is under construction.
Kettering police seek help identifying suspect in public indecency investigation
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a public indecency investigation. Police say the man is suspected of performing a sexual act on himself and exposing himself in public twice in one day. The first incident...
Fox 19
Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
40-year-old man fatally shot over the weekend in Lincoln Heights
Approximately at 12:40 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for reports of a person shot.
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police down 107 officers, retention bonuses needed to avert ‘critical officer shortage’ FOP leader says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati is short 107 officers right now and nearly 250 will be able to retire by next year, according to the leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police. Retired Sgt. Dan Hils is calling on city leaders to leverage federal and state grants...
Comments / 0