HEBRON, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they have charged a 17-year-old in connection to property destruction on River Road in Hebron. Deputies say just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, they received a report of more than 30 mailboxes having sustained damage as well as windows in a home that is under construction.

HEBRON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO