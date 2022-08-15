ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police investigating after child shot in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting in Winton Hills with one victim, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police confirmed that a shooting took place in the 200 block of Craft Street. The victim is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Suspect arrested following deadly Westwood stabbing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 13 deadly stabbing in Westwood. Shawn Carter, 48, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 41-year-old Andre Dockery, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers were called to the 2600...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested for a fatal stabbing in Westwood over the weekend, Cincinnati police said. According to reports, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a call of a reported stabbing in the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue. Officers located a victim...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people charged in May murder case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly May shooting in Forest Park. Phazion Whyte and Jasmine Jones were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court records. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges are related to the...
FOREST PARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Cpd S Homicide Unit
WLWT 5

Police responding to reports of motorcycle crash with injuries

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Beekman Street at Colerain Avenue around 3:35 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries, but is conscious according to reports. Police are advising...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
LOCKLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy