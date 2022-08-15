ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseto, PA

Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

One person transported with gunshot wound in Scranton

WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Scranton police were seen swarming the West Side of Scranton around 3:30 pm on Saturday for a reported shooting. The Lackawanna County communication center tells Eyewitness News one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3:00 pm on Saturday evening. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person killed, another injured in Allentown shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of South 15th St. and Union St. Saturday morning where they rendered aid to two victims. Two people were shot at around 2 a.m. in Allentown. Allentown EMS was called to the scene, and the victims...
Newswatch 16

Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Update: 4-year-old boy located safe

UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
MIFFLIN, PA
WBRE

Man accused of threatening to kill parents with gun

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident into a man allegedly threatening to kill his parents with a gun. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 11 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a fight occurring between a suspect, 24, of Frackville, and another person outside of the suspect’s parent’s […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County

In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt after shooting in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton. Police were called to South Sumner Avenue in the city's west side just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
SCRANTON, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 44, died in Chestnuthill fire, police say

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person who died in a house fire in the Poconos on Wednesday. Lisandra Ortiz, 44, died in the fire on Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, police said Thursday. The fire, which was reported around 7 a.m., does not...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot victim in the back after large fight at basketball court in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man has been arrested in a shooting at a basketball court that left the victim paralyzed from the waist down. Esthan Edwin Estrada, 22, was the shooter in an assault at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court on June 6, according to a news release from the Pocono Township Police Department.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Early morning fire destroys home in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — And early morning fire destroyed a home in Wayne County Saturday. The flames broke out just after midnight at the place along Chestnut Hill Drive and Dogwood Lane in Lake Township. That's part of the Hide Out development, a gated community near Lake Ariel. Everyone...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Endangered Lehigh Valley Man Found Safe (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Joby Bauer has been found safe. A search has been launched for a Lehigh Valley man who police say may be endangered. Joby Bauer, of Slatington, was last seen on the 1300 block of West Court Street in Allentown, borough police said on Friday, Aug. 19. He stands six...
