Read full article on original website
Related
Sounds Like Shameless Vet Jeremy Allen White Would Have Been A Happier Camper If The Drama Hadn't Lasted 11 Seasons
There are plenty of TV series that have been fortunate enough to have had lengthy runs, and Shameless is certainly one of them. The dramedy, which is one of the best Showtime shows you can stream right now, capped off its acclaimed run with 11 seasons. At this time, this led to emotional posts from stars like Emma Kenney. One would think that the cast would relish having such a lengthy run. However, it would seem that Jeremy Allen White would've been a happier camper if it hadn't have aired so long.
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
‘Sugar’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste To Star Opposite Colin Farrell In Apple Series
Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman, The Good Place) will star opposite Colin Farrell in the Apple TV+ series Sugar. Deadline revealed exclusively in December that the genre-bending series was in development with Farrell set to star and executive produce. Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Details regarding the plot continue to be under wraps, but Deadline hears it’s an L.A.-set contemporary take on the private detective story. Hailing from Apple Studios, Sugar is directed by Oscar nominee Fernando Meirelles, who also serves as executive producer alongside Oscar and Emmy nominee Simon Kinberg,...
Gamespot
Rian Johnson's Poker Face Peacock Series Adds Sons Of Anarchy And Riverdale Stars
Rian Johnson's upcoming mystery drama series Poker Face is proving to be another opportunity for the director to arrange for an eclectic and exciting ensemble cast. According to Variety, Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Nick Nolte (Warrior), Charles Melton (American Horror Stories), and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) are all coming aboard.
RELATED PEOPLE
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Sydney Sweeney said she doesn't make enough money to take a break from acting. An entertainment consultant said that's true for many actors in Hollywood.
"They don't pay actors like they used to," Sweeney said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving ‘NCIS’: It Was An ‘Honest’ End For Gibbs
“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.” The 70-year-old actor revealed that he’s “not retired.” As for Gibbs, “The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam's First TV Show Since 'Sons of Anarchy' Ended Reveals First Look
Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, Charlie Hunnam's first series since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. The show has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with each episode released weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great
Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘League of Their Own’: ‘Queer People Didn’t Just Show Up at Stonewall; We’ve Been Around Forever’ Says Abbi Jacobson
Editor’s Note: This post contains spoilers for “A League of Their Own,” including the ending. When Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” finally said the 1992 film’s iconic “There’s no crying in baseball!” it doesn’t unfold the way you’d expect. The line comes from Jess (Kelly McCormack), when Carson (Abbi Jacobson) buckles under the pressure of having to take over as coach for Dove (Nick Offerman). It’s one of many moments where Jacobson and co-creator Will Graham’s team of writers subvert Penny Marshall’s film and make it their own. “Jimmy Dugan, what you love [about him] is that it’s a redemption story,”...
NME
‘Better Call Saul’ season six finale recap: the game is up
If you had a time machine, would you go back and change the past? This question is asked several times in Better Call Saul‘s final episode, which contains Breaking Bad cameos from Bryan Cranston and others – and is met with a different answer every time. Never, though, does our titular dodgy lawyer hint at remorse for the terrible things he has done. No matter. As the spin-off reaches its conclusion this week, Saul Goodman must face the music anyway.
NME
Robert De Niro to star opposite himself in gangster drama ‘Wise Guys’
Robert De Niro is set to play both lead roles in upcoming gangster drama Wise Guys, according to reports. The actor, who made his name in crime dramas like Goodfellas, Casino and The Godfather Part II, will return to the genre for a film directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy).
Collider
'She-Hulk' Head Writer Jessica Gao Says 'Better Call Saul,' 'Fleabag' Influenced the Show
Ahead of the premiere of Marvel's next big show on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the show's head writer Jessica Gao sat down with Variety for an extensive interview on the creative process behind it all. Amidst a wide-ranging discussion about the production, Gao spoke about the various series that inspired the humor, themes, and courtroom scenes that make up the latest MCU series.
Here's How Chris Rock Finally Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Four months after the Oscars incident, Chris Rock is making punchlines about Will Smith's infamous slap. Rock reportedly addressed getting smacked by Smith as he co-headlined standup comedy shows with Kevin Hart in New York and New Jersey over the weekend. After months of remaining mostly silent on the incident,...
AdWeek
HBO Max Cancels Little Ellen Ahead of Season 3 Premiere
HBO Max has canceled the kids animated series Little Ellen ahead of its Season 3 premiere. The series explored the world through the eyes of a seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres. The already-completed third season was set to air in June before being delayed. The cancelation, which was announced at the start of the month, leaves the third season unreleased.
Angus Cloud Trusts ‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson With the HBO Show’s Future: ‘He Not Gonna Drag It on Like ‘Lost”
Fezco actor Angus Cloud recently said he trusts that 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson will see the show through to its natural conclusion.
ComicBook
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
Comments / 1