There are plenty of TV series that have been fortunate enough to have had lengthy runs, and Shameless is certainly one of them. The dramedy, which is one of the best Showtime shows you can stream right now, capped off its acclaimed run with 11 seasons. At this time, this led to emotional posts from stars like Emma Kenney. One would think that the cast would relish having such a lengthy run. However, it would seem that Jeremy Allen White would've been a happier camper if it hadn't have aired so long.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO