Washington, DC

alxnow.com

Two more Covid deaths in Alexandria, cases surpass 40,000

Two more Alexandria residents have died from COVID-19, and the city just surpassed 40,000 reported cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 198, and the number of cases is 40,081. The seven-day average of daily cases is now 55.6, a slight uptick over last week.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19

Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Firefighters save pets from Northwest DC store

WASHINGTON — Firefighters in the District worked quickly to save pets inside a pet supply store in Northwest after what investigators believe was an electrical fire. D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the Loyal Companion store in the 3700 block of Newark Street Northwest for a report of a fire in the store. The store filled with smoke, and responding crews worked to get everyone, both pets and humans to safety.
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

Masks Return to PG County Schools

Masks are once again required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools as of today, Monday, Aug. 15. The school district made the announcement Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on August 29. Masking is not optional, and the face coverings will be required in...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Maryland-only beer to honor Flying Dog’s late founder

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has brewed up a limited-time beer to honor founder George Stranahan, who passed away in June 2021 at the age of 89. The Osopher is an imperial version of Road Dog Porter, the first beer Stranahan created for Flying Dog. The beer will be available...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far

As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Naz's Halal opens in Rockville

Is now open at 1040 Rockville Pike, in the Edmonston Crossing shopping center. The restaurant began as a food truck in Queens, New York, and has now expanded into bricks-and-mortar operations in California, Maryland, New York, and Rhode Island. This Rockville location is so new, it doesn't even appear on the locations section of their website yet - but, you can order from the Rockville restaurant through the website.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

1 person displaced after 2-story house fire in NE DC

WASHINGTON — One person is without a home after crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a fire in Northeast D.C. DC Fire and EMS responded to Crittenden Street Northeast, off of South Dakota Avenue Northeast, around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a two-story house fire. Once at...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

After initial financial struggles during pandemic, Marriott International ramps up recruiting efforts

After struggling heavily with recruitment and suffering from a sharp decline in revenues early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Marriott International is increasing its recruiting efforts and plans to do more outreach to students at area universities and professional schools, according to David Marriott, the chairman of the company’s board of directors.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling

Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
WASHINGTON, DC

