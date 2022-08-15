Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
alxnow.com
Two more Covid deaths in Alexandria, cases surpass 40,000
Two more Alexandria residents have died from COVID-19, and the city just surpassed 40,000 reported cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 198, and the number of cases is 40,081. The seven-day average of daily cases is now 55.6, a slight uptick over last week.
mocoshow.com
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
thezebra.org
Free Dentistry Day at Reflection Dental – Little River on Saturday, September 10
ALEXANDRIA, VA – On Saturday Sept. 10, Reflection Dental – Little River (6546 Little River Turnpike) will offer free dental services to residents in the Alexandria community and surrounding areas. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Dr. Qais Musmar, Dr. Iyad Hijaz and the team at Reflection Dental...
NBC Washington
‘Not Gonna Waste My Second Chance': Woman Who Survived DC Lightning Strike Shares Story
The only person to survive after a bolt of lightning struck four people near the White House in Washington, D.C., earlier this month is sharing her story. Just two weeks ago, doctors weren’t sure if Amber Escudero-Kontostathis would survive the lightning strike. But they now say she is making...
WUSA
Giving Matters | All donations will go to "Bread for the City," oldest non-profit in the district
WUSA9 will be at the Giant Food Store in Cathedral Heights, located at 3336 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016. All proceeds will go to Bread for the City.
WTOP
How Anne Arundel County Food Bank and volunteers adapted to challenging times
Even before COVID-19 first impacted Maryland in 2020, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank was changing how it distributed food to the community. For many who would need their support, those changes came just in time. “March 13: It was a Friday, which is ironic. But that’s when COVID really...
Firefighters save pets from Northwest DC store
WASHINGTON — Firefighters in the District worked quickly to save pets inside a pet supply store in Northwest after what investigators believe was an electrical fire. D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the Loyal Companion store in the 3700 block of Newark Street Northwest for a report of a fire in the store. The store filled with smoke, and responding crews worked to get everyone, both pets and humans to safety.
washingtoninformer.com
Masks Return to PG County Schools
Masks are once again required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools as of today, Monday, Aug. 15. The school district made the announcement Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on August 29. Masking is not optional, and the face coverings will be required in...
WTOP
Maryland-only beer to honor Flying Dog’s late founder
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has brewed up a limited-time beer to honor founder George Stranahan, who passed away in June 2021 at the age of 89. The Osopher is an imperial version of Road Dog Porter, the first beer Stranahan created for Flying Dog. The beer will be available...
DC Fire and EMS stop house fire in Northeast
At around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, August 17, DC Fire and EMS responded to a fire alarm on the 1000 block Crittenden St NE.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
rockvillenights.com
Naz's Halal opens in Rockville
Is now open at 1040 Rockville Pike, in the Edmonston Crossing shopping center. The restaurant began as a food truck in Queens, New York, and has now expanded into bricks-and-mortar operations in California, Maryland, New York, and Rhode Island. This Rockville location is so new, it doesn't even appear on the locations section of their website yet - but, you can order from the Rockville restaurant through the website.
1 person displaced after 2-story house fire in NE DC
WASHINGTON — One person is without a home after crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a fire in Northeast D.C. DC Fire and EMS responded to Crittenden Street Northeast, off of South Dakota Avenue Northeast, around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a two-story house fire. Once at...
rockvillenights.com
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
bethesdamagazine.com
After initial financial struggles during pandemic, Marriott International ramps up recruiting efforts
After struggling heavily with recruitment and suffering from a sharp decline in revenues early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Marriott International is increasing its recruiting efforts and plans to do more outreach to students at area universities and professional schools, according to David Marriott, the chairman of the company’s board of directors.
WTOP
Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling
Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
'At the mercy of landlords' | What to know before signing a new apartment lease or renewal in the DMV
WASHINGTON — August is here, and peak rental season has rolled in right along with it. As many move to the city, change apartments in D.C. or face lease renewal surprises, now's the time to be talking negotiations, how to find a new place to stay if needed and generally keep a measure on the market.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
