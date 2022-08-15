Researchers at Boise State University have assembled the first sagebrush genome sequence, opening many doors to help protect the sagebrush sea of the American West from risks like drought and wildfire. But more than saving sagebrush itself, this milestone allows for further preservation of entire ecosystems. Animals such as sage grouse, pygmy rabbits, pronghorns and […] The post Boise State University researchers assemble first complete sagebrush genome sequence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

WILDLIFE ・ 28 DAYS AGO