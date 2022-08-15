Read full article on original website
Related
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
jerseydigs.com
NYC’s Carnegie Diner & Café Set to Launch Secaucus Location
Carnegie Diner & Café, a notable eatery situated a stone’s throw from one of Manhattan’s most storied venues, will be hosting their grand opening later this week for their first New Jersey outpost in Secaucus. Carnegie Diner & Café, which has a flagship location steps from Carnegie...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Newark to Launch Outdoor Dining Initiative
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 15, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City of Newark will kick off its Summer Outdoor Dining Initiative “Taste of Newark” on Sunday, August, 21 at two locations. It will continue on Sunday, September 4, and Sunday, September 18. On those three Sundays, restaurants on Ferry Street and Mulberry Street will be allowed to extend their outdoor dining into the street, from noon to 9:00pm. On these dates, these corridors will be temporarily closed off to traffic to create outdoor open dining space.
JC Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival to pack a punch
New York City isn’t the only place to have a Puerto Rican Day Parade. Jersey City celebrates the community, its history and culture, with its 62nd annual Puerto Rican Heritage Festival and Parade on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, throughout the city. The two-day event will include...
jerseydigs.com
Incredibly Maintained and Updated, Fully Leased Hoboken Building For Sale
This listing is brought to you by Marie Gomer of Marie Gomer Group at Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. This six-unit building in prime Hoboken offers investors the amazing opportunity to acquire a well-performing asset in an in-demand New Jersey city. Located at 512 Park Avenue,...
newyorkled.com
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
njbmagazine.com
HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location
Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
jerseydigs.com
Two Luxury Condos with Premier Smart Home Technology Listed in Jersey City Heights
This listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. The time to live in the future is now. Prepare to be a modern-day king-of-the-castle with a luxurious smart home that is primed for future living. These luxurious,...
Pride events continue in Jersey City in preparation for annual JC Pride Festival
As we get closer to the annual Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, there are still plenty of events to prepare you for the festivities coming on Saturday, Aug. 27. Here’s where you can go this weekend before the big event next week:. West Side Merry Makers are hosting a...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
Jersey Cash 5 $221K Winning Ticket Sold in Hudson County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn...
HipHopDX.com
Dupre 'Doitall' Kelly Of Lords Of The Underground On Being America’s First Hip Hop Politician
EXCLUSIVE – Dupre Kelly, aka Doitall of the seminal Newark, NJ rap collective Lords of the Underground, made history this year when he became the first platinum-selling rap artist to be elected to office in the United States of America. For Hip Hop denizens of generations past, the Lords...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
TAKE 5 $17K Winning Ticket Sold In The Bronx
BRONX, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
