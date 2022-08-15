ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

NYC’s Carnegie Diner & Café Set to Launch Secaucus Location

Carnegie Diner & Café, a notable eatery situated a stone’s throw from one of Manhattan’s most storied venues, will be hosting their grand opening later this week for their first New Jersey outpost in Secaucus. Carnegie Diner & Café, which has a flagship location steps from Carnegie...
SECAUCUS, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Newark to Launch Outdoor Dining Initiative

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 15, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City of Newark will kick off its Summer Outdoor Dining Initiative “Taste of Newark” on Sunday, August, 21 at two locations. It will continue on Sunday, September 4, and Sunday, September 18. On those three Sundays, restaurants on Ferry Street and Mulberry Street will be allowed to extend their outdoor dining into the street, from noon to 9:00pm. On these dates, these corridors will be temporarily closed off to traffic to create outdoor open dining space.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

JC Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival to pack a punch

New York City isn’t the only place to have a Puerto Rican Day Parade. Jersey City celebrates the community, its history and culture, with its 62nd annual Puerto Rican Heritage Festival and Parade on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, throughout the city. The two-day event will include...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Incredibly Maintained and Updated, Fully Leased Hoboken Building For Sale

This listing is brought to you by Marie Gomer of Marie Gomer Group at Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. This six-unit building in prime Hoboken offers investors the amazing opportunity to acquire a well-performing asset in an in-demand New Jersey city. Located at 512 Park Avenue,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
newyorkled.com

Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!

The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
njbmagazine.com

HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location

Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis

Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
