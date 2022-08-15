NATO membership signifies expedience at the expense of a self-aggrandizing national myth that has become increasingly difficult to sustain. The transformation of Sweden into a rank and file NATO member is now finally at hand. Great Britain has been leading the charge by offering Sweden defense assurances during the fraught accession process and helping the United States convince a recalcitrant Turkey to consent. Early this week, President Joe Biden signed the ratification documents on August 9 after the U.S. Senate voted ninety-five to one in favor. Only Sen. Josh Hawley opposed the measure out of concerns that it would impede Europe from organizing its own defense infrastructure and divert U.S. attention from focusing its military might away from Europe and towards the Asia-Pacific region to contain China. These are valid concerns but they ignore the larger phenomenon of how Sweden’s entry into NATO fundamentally changes its place in the world.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO