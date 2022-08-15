Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
ValueWalk
No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
Best dumbphone in 2022: basic mobile phones that don't try to be smart
If you’re looking for battery life, ruggedness or to save cash, the best dumbphone is a smarter choice than a smartphone!
TechRadar
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro review
The GT 3 Pro is at its core, a GT 3 – you pay a premium for its upgraded design, and some bonus fitness tracking improvements. We can't fault the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro's build quality in either ceramic or titanium – the watches look and feel rich. Their battery life is also exemplary, as are their fitness and wellness monitoring features. Held back from excellence by inferior third-party integration than some competition, the GT3 Pro is nevertheless a long-lasting, classical-looking smartwatch for Android and iOS.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo
Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
The 8 Countries With The Largest Nuclear Arsenals
With the proliferation of nuclear weapons, many experts warn that another use of nuclear weapons would cause World War III and account for hundreds of thousands of deaths, or perhaps millions. And for the first time, perhaps, since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, there is widespread worry that Russia could use nuclear weapons in […]
The Aerocon Wingship: 7 stunning images of DARPA's 'huge' answer to the Russian Ekranoplan
The Aerocon Wingship would have been giant, high-speed flying hotel. DARPA once considered building a bigger, meaner version of the famous Russian Ekranoplan. It would have been enormous and would carry helicopters, tanks, and troops. A commercial variant was also considered, but the entire project was scrapped due to its...
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Office users are really going to hate this annoying new Microsoft 365 intrusion
Microsoft Office users have reported seeing a raft of sneaky adverts for Microsoft 365 appearing in their work. Several users contacted BleepingComputer (opens in new tab) with shots of a new pop-up advertising Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions within Microsoft Word documents. The "Limited Time Offer" promotes three months of Microsoft...
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
TechRadar
European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule
Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
nationalinterest.org
No More Neutrality: NATO and the Twilight of Swedish Exceptionalism
NATO membership signifies expedience at the expense of a self-aggrandizing national myth that has become increasingly difficult to sustain. The transformation of Sweden into a rank and file NATO member is now finally at hand. Great Britain has been leading the charge by offering Sweden defense assurances during the fraught accession process and helping the United States convince a recalcitrant Turkey to consent. Early this week, President Joe Biden signed the ratification documents on August 9 after the U.S. Senate voted ninety-five to one in favor. Only Sen. Josh Hawley opposed the measure out of concerns that it would impede Europe from organizing its own defense infrastructure and divert U.S. attention from focusing its military might away from Europe and towards the Asia-Pacific region to contain China. These are valid concerns but they ignore the larger phenomenon of how Sweden’s entry into NATO fundamentally changes its place in the world.
Phone Arena
Apple's latest 'standard' iPad goes back down to its lowest ever price with 256GB storage
This may or may not be a coincidence, but the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad has received a super-rare discount mere hours after its expected 2022 sequel leaked out in a bunch of seriously sketchy (literally) renders. While said images didn't exactly hint at any major upgrades or a very radical redesign...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
komando.com
Traveling internationally? Check if your phone takes an eSIM
“SIM” is short for subscriber identity module. It’s a chip that identifies your phone and connects you with SMS, phone services and cellular data. Then, eSIM technology builds upon this concept, allowing you to add a second line of service without disrupting your current plan. There are many...
Chinese woman ‘detained for wearing Japanese kimono’
Woman claims she was questioned for hours after accusations of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
