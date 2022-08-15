ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Governor Forum at DakotaFest discuss technology on farms

MITCHELL, S.D.(WNAX)- Highlighting technology on farms was one of the features of the Governors Forum on Agriculture at Dakotafest this week. Governor Kristi Noem says technology has evolved rapidly. Much of that technology is dependent on access to high speed broadband internet. Noem says the state is helping fund that...
