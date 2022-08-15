Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith discuss what he learned about the upcoming Farm Bill
MITCHELL, S.D.(WNAX)- Among those in the audience for the Farm Bill Forum at Dakotafest Wednesday was democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith. Smith says he heard about a lot of possibilities of partnerships with ag producers. Smith says connecting the farm bill with nutrition programs is an example of good politics.
hubcityradio.com
SD Dept of Ag & Natural Resource talks about livestock facilities at Dakotafest
MITCHELL, S.D.(WNAX)- At an Ag forum at Dakotafest in Mitchell, Lynn Boadwine, who runs a large dairy operation in Minnehaha County said they were using manure digesters to produce natural gas. They currently have about twelve thousand cows in their operation. Department of Ag and Natural Resources Secretary Hunter Roberts...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Forum at DakotaFest discuss technology on farms
MITCHELL, S.D.(WNAX)- Highlighting technology on farms was one of the features of the Governors Forum on Agriculture at Dakotafest this week. Governor Kristi Noem says technology has evolved rapidly. Much of that technology is dependent on access to high speed broadband internet. Noem says the state is helping fund that...
Comments / 0