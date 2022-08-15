Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Southern Gage County Fire sends three departments to the scene
BEATRICE – Firefighters from three departments battled a residential fire south of Wymore Tuesday, that investigators say may have been caused by a problem with an electrical charger. Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints says the fire broke out in a garage at a home along Sycamore Road, about four...
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1011now.com
Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes
Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes
klin.com
Careless Smoking Blamed For Lincoln Apartment Fire
Lincoln Fire Department investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette is being blamed for an apartment fire in central-Lincoln last Friday. LFR says the fire broke out on a third floor balcony near 16th and Garfield. Heavy smoke and flames coming from a balcony when firefighters arrived. Damage is estimated at...
kfornow.com
One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
klkntv.com
Bicyclist injured when hit by car in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, police said. Lincoln Police say a vehicle heading south on 27th Street hit the bicyclist in the intersection with Cornhusker Highway shortly after 9 p.m. The bicyclist suffered injuries that were not...
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate four overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
KETV.com
Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
1011now.com
Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road
Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road
klkntv.com
Woman punched moving car, bit officer’s head, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she bit a police officer’s head and damaged two vehicles, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:49 p.m., a caller told dispatch that a woman had just punched a passing Honda Civic near 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
News Channel Nebraska
Blue Springs men injured in crash of motorcycles
BEATRICE – Two motorcycles collided in southern Gage County, causing injuries to both riders. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the accident happened last Friday evening on East Broad Street in Blue Springs. Authorities say 56-year-old Ronnie Rainey was operating a westbound motorcycle just ahead of a motorcycle operated...
kfrxfm.com
Truckers Help Rescue Woman In Omaha
A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities. Omaha...
kfornow.com
Rifle Found In Dead Man’s Run Near East Park Theaters
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–Lincoln Police are working to find out how a gun got into Dead Man’s Run, the creek that runs through portions of north and east Lincoln, and who it belongs to after it was found around 8 o’clock Sunday night by a 20-year-old woman just north of the East Park Cinema theaters.
1011now.com
Vandals damage floating playground along Platte River
LOUISVILLE, Neb. (WOWT) - State crews are assessing damage at one of its recreation areas along the Platte River. Because so many people use the obstacle course playground at the Louisville State Recreation Area, it’s hard to know who is responsible. With kids headed back to school, the hours...
1011now.com
Former LPS custodian sentenced
Former LPS custodian sentenced
foxnebraska.com
Papillion man injured after truck rolls into creek
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man was injured after the pickup he was in rolled and landed in a creek near Pickrell. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash Thursday night north of Pickrell. A pickup driven by Virgil Batton, 34,...
1011now.com
LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement
LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement
1011now.com
Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenage suspects for stealing computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school. LPD said on Tuesday a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were referred for burglary. Investigators believe the boys stole a total of 17 computers from Northwest High School...
