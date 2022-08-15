Read full article on original website
NSU Track & Field Adds Nine for Upcoming Season with Many Local Student-Athletes
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University head track & field coach Lynne Dingman announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the 2022-23 men’s and women’s track and field rosters Thursday. Six of the nine student-athletes are from in-state – mainly from northeast SD with two from Aberdeen. Brady Rohrbach (Aberdeen, SD), Makenna Glanzer (Aberdeen, SD), Emily Breske (Webster, SD), Kenzie McInerney (Webster, SD), Brady Bauer (Mobridge, SD), Noah Ford (Harrisburg, SD), Kyanna Collymore (Bridgetown, Barbados), Lyla Deveraux (Temecula, CA), and Max Vande Kieft (Rochester, MN) will join the Wolves as school kicks off next week.
Presentation College Announces Soccer Coaching Change
ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – Presentation College has promoted John Hutchison from Head Women’s Soccer Coach to dual Head Men’s and Women’s Soccer Coach. Hutchison has served as the head women’s soccer coach since the spring of 2019, he will take lead of the men’s program this fall.
NSIC Preseason Cross Country Coaches’ Polls Released
BURNSVILLE, MN (NorthernSun.org) – The Northern Sun released the 2022 NSIC Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Polls this morning. The Northern State women were picked seventh, while the men were picked ninth. The women recorded 139 points and the men tallied 80 points. Northern State enters the 2022 season...
NSU Releases Schedules for Upcoming Basketball, Wrestling, and Swimming Seasons
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – — Despite being near the start of the fall sport season, Northern State Athletics is excited to release the 2022-23 schedules for Wolves swimming, wrestling, women’s basketball, and men’s basketball. Full home and away schedules for each of the programs are listed at NSUWolves.com. Highlighted in 2022-23 are the men’s basketball Small College Basketball Championships Classic (November 18-19), the Dacotah Bank Classic (November 25-26), and the NCAA Wrestling Super Region V Tournament (February 25).
Northern State University Foundation launches new website
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The Northern State University Foundation is thrilled to announce the launching of a new website, northernstatefoundation.com. This redesign provides a better overall experience for NSU alumni, donors and friends. The Foundation has updated its website to improve the accessibility of information on alumni involvement, campus...
Name released in fatal crash north of Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.
Inflation impacts ticket prices at Brown County Fair
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Inflation has impacted the price of gas, groceries and now, county fairs. The Brown County Fair began Monday. While fair officials are proud that they offer a “free” fair, they did have to raise the prices of some tickets to keep up with the economy.
South Dakota Street from 15th to 17th Ave SE closed Monday for utility work
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting, beginning at 8:00 am on Monday, August 22, 2022 the following road will be closed due to utility installation:. South Dakota Street from 15th Ave SE to 17th Ave SE. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice. Local traffic will be...
SD Dept of Health reports 6 new COVID-19 related deaths
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 6 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations decreased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 2,979. The state had 1,438 new cases and 1,530 recoveries, decreasing active infections to 4,210. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 94.
