ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO