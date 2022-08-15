The Villages Public Safety Department welcomes the community to get an up-close look at its new ambulances as part of this year’s open house series, which starts Wednesday. The department will start using the new vehicles Oct. 1, when it begins providing ambulance service in The Villages portion of Sumter County. “We want the public to come out, see some demonstrations and see what this next level of service that we will start in October will look like,” Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. “It will enhance the pre-hospital care and treatment of patients.” The agency holds open houses annually, and this year’s events will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Station 40, 2455 Parr Drive; Aug. 31 at Station 45, 3555 Buena Vista Blvd.; and Sept. 20 at Station 47, 4856 S. Morse Blvd.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO