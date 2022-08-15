Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning.

Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue.

Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m. The RV was fully involved in fire when they arrived on the scene.

The heat of the fire melted the siding of a nearby house.

Nobody was inside the RV when it caught fire. The cause is under investigation.

