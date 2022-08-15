Read full article on original website
Wanda Kirkland Williams
6d ago
I have a complaint. I have lived in my community for over 20 years and I have been asking for bus stop signs. to no avail, we still do not have them whom do I get in contact with. I asked SCDOT AND THEY SAY call the schools 🤔 🤷 Several kid's has been in danger with speeding cars
Reply(2)
2
Related
WCNC
South Carolina increases patrol on main roads
South Carolina is starting its 'Sober or Slammer' DUI campaign through Sept. 5. Local and state officers will have more squad cars near the busy holiday hotspots.
WRAL
Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
Community steps up to help South Carolina 11-year-old hit by car in school parking lot
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Eleven-year-old Huston was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but he has been in the hospital since Tuesday after being hit by a car in a school parking lot. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying that a […]
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
WCNC
Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges by South Carolina state grand jury
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who already faces numerous charges ranging from financial crime to murder, has been indicted for even more by a South Carolina grand jury. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday that a state grand jury had issued new indictments against...
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Thursday I-26 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on I-26 Thursday morning was identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the name of Joshua Hutto III (26), of St. George, who was the motorcyclist involved in the deadly accident. Hutton died at the scene from blunt force […]
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
South Carolina lake accidentally drained, killing hundreds of fish
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
Georgia can ban giving food and water to voters in line this November, court rules
ATLANTA — A federal court has will allow a part of Georgia's contested 2021 voting law that bans groups from giving food and bottles of water to voters waiting in line to remain in place this November. The ban was just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens...
South Carolina sheriff’s office facing wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the family of a man who died in custody in July 2021 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
WCNC
Thousands in South Carolina still in insurance coverage gap
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, president Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes provisions for climate issues, taxes and even some health care. But a gap remains in coverage and that is impacting thousands of South Carolinians. For years, Michaela Goldstein qualified for Medicaid and...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch in North Carolina
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
NC deputies can search for marijuana without warrant based on sight, odor despite hemp similarity, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors of the trial judge […]
sclawyersweekly.com
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
WCNC
Ketchup, pasta sauce face higher prices amid tomato shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — California is the nation's largest supplier of tomatoes used in products like ketchup and pasta sauce, according to the California Tomato Growers Association, but a drought in the area is threatening their supply. "For the last three years, we have far below normal rainfall and snowpack...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 4