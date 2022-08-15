Rain chances increasing through the end of the week
It’s only two weeks into the month of August and already nearly 4.5 inches of rainfall has been registered at the Atlanta airport.
The average monthly rainfall for August in Atlanta is 4.3 inches -- this means Atlanta is trending above average for the whole month of August, and we are only half way in at this point!
Athens is faring much drier compared to Atlanta, with less than 2 inches of rainfall for the previous two weeks.
However, more rain is on the way, which is good news for Athens but not so much for Atlanta.
A cut off low will move into the Southeast towards the end of this week, sending vorticity lobes into North Georgia. These vorticity lobes will encourage scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop Wednesday through Friday.
As a result, another 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely for north Georgia, with the heaviest rain developing along the I-20 corridor.
