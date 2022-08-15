Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls to Get ‘Chick N Max’ Location in Early 2023
As Sioux Falls continues to strive to have a different chicken restaurant on seemingly every street, word came out on Thursday that we're about to get another one!. Dakota News Now is reporting the Chick N Max franchise has set its sights on Sioux Falls. Chick N Max, known for...
Two Sioux Falls Men Robbed at Gunpoint Trying to Sell Shoes
Geesh, what's this world coming to when a couple of guys can't even sell a simple pair of shoes face to face without getting rolled at gunpoint?. That's exactly what happened to two Sioux Falls men on Tuesday (August 16) outside an apartment complex on the city's eastside. Dakota News...
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App
When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?
On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?
The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Cow in Southwestern Minnesota
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a cow in southwestern Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Buick Enclave was traveling south on Highway 91 in Murray County when it collided with a cow in the roadway near 111th St just before 11:30 p.m.
‘Best of Show’ Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk Winners Announced
The downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk just announced its three Best of Show sculptures for the 2022 season. Each year SculptureWalk picks three different pieces of art from its exhibition and honors them with the Best of Show award. The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls team judges the various pieces of art that...
Autumn Adventures Await! The Sioux Falls Activity Guide is Here!
The weather is cooling off day by day in the Sioux Empire, and the city has released it's Fall activity guide, providing residents and visitors with a ton of great options this season!. Each season, the city of Sioux Falls releases its activity guides, and the Fall guide is now...
What to Expect at the Spectacular 9th Downtown Riverfest
If you're going to Downtown Riverfest this Saturday, August 19, you better make yourself an agenda, a list, and a few notes at least, because it is going to be a busy, busy event! And don't forget that this extravaganza has moved to Fawick Park this year. That's right, you...
