ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?

Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App

When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?

On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing

If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash

Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
STURGIS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
Hot 104.7

LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?

The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Express#Dmv#Dakota News Now#Minnesota Avenue
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy