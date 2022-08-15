Detectives searching for stolen property found some furry contraband that will soon be heading to his rightful home. Gus the Yorkie dog was turned over to investigators while they were looking for stolen property at 29 Cedar St., Hallsboro. Joshua Alan Henrikson, 37 and Kaley Henrikson, 35, were arrested Aug. 5 on fugitive warrants from Cass County, Nebraska. The couple allegedly took silver, a firearm and Gus, then fled to Hallsboro, the sheriff’s office said.

1 DAY AGO