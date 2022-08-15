ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Southern Gage County Fire sends three departments to the scene

BEATRICE – Firefighters from three departments battled a residential fire south of Wymore Tuesday, that investigators say may have been caused by a problem with an electrical charger. Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints says the fire broke out in a garage at a home along Sycamore Road, about four...
WYMORE, NE
1011now.com

Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People

Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. "Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire," says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. "A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area."
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman punched moving car, bit officer's head, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she bit a police officer's head and damaged two vehicles, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:49 p.m., a caller told dispatch that a woman had just punched a passing Honda Civic near 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Blue Springs men injured in crash of motorcycles

BEATRICE – Two motorcycles collided in southern Gage County, causing injuries to both riders. Gage County Sheriff's investigators say the accident happened last Friday evening on East Broad Street in Blue Springs. Authorities say 56-year-old Ronnie Rainey was operating a westbound motorcycle just ahead of a motorcycle operated...
BLUE SPRINGS, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Careless Smoking Blamed For Lincoln Apartment Fire

Lincoln Fire Department investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette is being blamed for an apartment fire in central-Lincoln last Friday. LFR says the fire broke out on a third floor balcony near 16th and Garfield. Heavy smoke and flames coming from a balcony when firefighters arrived. Damage is estimated at...
LINCOLN, NE
columbuscountynews.com

Stolen Dog Heading Home to Cornhusker State

Detectives searching for stolen property found some furry contraband that will soon be heading to his rightful home. Gus the Yorkie dog was turned over to investigators while they were looking for stolen property at 29 Cedar St., Hallsboro. Joshua Alan Henrikson, 37 and Kaley Henrikson, 35, were arrested Aug. 5 on fugitive warrants from Cass County, Nebraska. The couple allegedly took silver, a firearm and Gus, then fled to Hallsboro, the sheriff's office said.
kfornow.com

One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff's Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating another case of shots being fired near 29th and T Streets. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard. Police arrived and, during the course of the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won't just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
GRETNA, NE
1011now.com

First day for Lincoln Northwest

Lancaster County seeks poll workers ahead of November election. Fall activities planned at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The Lincoln Children's Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season with camps and classes. Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Updated: 9 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
kfornow.com

Rifle Found In Dead Man's Run Near East Park Theaters

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–Lincoln Police are working to find out how a gun got into Dead Man's Run, the creek that runs through portions of north and east Lincoln, and who it belongs to after it was found around 8 o'clock Sunday night by a 20-year-old woman just north of the East Park Cinema theaters.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Fall activities planned at the Lincoln Children's Museum

Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Thieves, most of them teens, are going after two specific brands of automobiles because of a social media challenge. House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Police are...
LINCOLN, NE

