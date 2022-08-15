Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years
The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Watch: Frustrated Yankees fans have started getting haircuts in the bleachers
It's been a rough stretch of games for the Yankees. Sure, they're still well ahead of everyone else in the American League East. At the time of this writing, they're currently nine games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays. And yes, Aaron Judge is still mashing the baseball. He currently...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/17/22
The Yankees were lifeless yet again, dropping their third straight and second against Tampa in as many games. Their division lead is officially in single-digits again, which could become concerning if they don’t snap out of it anytime soon. Not getting swept by Tampa would be a great way to hold that situation off, and then we could see who’s truly struggling more between the Yankees and the Blue Jays with a four-game series on deck. First things first though — let’s see if they can avoid their 12th loss in their last 14 games. (Yeesh, that hurt just to spell out.)
Pinstripe Alley
Another Cashman Blunder
Night after night we watch this team struggle and the Starting pitchers not deliver, yet in St.Louis our Montgomery is doing great. We didn't get the guy we most needed [Castillo] and we keep hearing about Volpe being our Future....come on...who Cares about Volpe and 5 years from now....this team is very lucky the AL EAST stinks this year.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Jalen Beeks
The Yankees limp back to the Bronx a beaten and bedraggled bunch. After a disastrous road trip, they are now losers of 10 of their last 13. The offense is bordering on nonexistent while the bullpen (read: Clay Holmes) has blown their fair share of games. New York requires a reversal of these trends if they’re to have success in the three-game set against the Rays starting tonight. The two-time defending AL East champs have been derailed by injuries and have only been able to truly hang around in the Wild Card mix for most of 2022, but if they can find a way to sweep the scuffling Yankees, they would move to within eight games of first place for the first time since June 10th.
Pinstripe Alley
This Yankee Team
This team is just atrocious to watch. The start of the season was a complete mirage. This team has no ability to win when it has adversity. This theme has been going on for the last 3 years. When they get down they stay down. They are a long way off from championship caliber. The manager does not help as he does not adjust to the situation.
Pinstripe Alley
Systemic Mediocrity, Dishonest Communications, and Suspect Injuries: Can Things Get Any Worse?
That the Yankees were held back from submitting a viable package of dollars and players in exchange for Juan Soto, by a Washington Nationals' owner anomolously opining Anthony Volpe as "over-valued", is sheer nonsense. Why should we believe such reports when we are now just learning that Clay Holmes has been bothered by back problems over his past three or four starts? Perhaps because the Yankees think their fan base is dumb enough to believe that stubbing a big toe is sufficient cause for a key bat on the IL? Or that trading Monty for Badar was a necessary sacrifice to "stopgap" short, intermediate, and therefore potentially long-term problems in the outfield?
Pinstripe Alley
Breaking down Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s clutch play in Boston
No matter how you measure it, the New York Yankees have one of the best defenses in baseball this season. Their 14 Outs Above Average rank seventh in baseball, and their 4.6 UZR/150 is behind only the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians. For those who prefer more traditional metrics, their .988 fielding percentage also ranks third, behind the Cardinals and Mariners. Most impressively of all, their 71 Defensive Runs Saved lead the second-place Dodgers by a full 12 runs.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees call up Florial, Cabrera, and Marinaccio, demote Andújar and Locastro
We knew some change was coming to the Yankee roster last night, when it became clear that minor leaguers Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera would be heading to the majors. The team made the rest of their maneuvers known today, announcing the call-ups of Florial, Cabrera, and Ron Marinaccio. To clear the requisite roster pace, the Yankees demoted Miguel Andújar and Tim Locastro to Triple-A, and placed Clay Holmes on the IL.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 0, Rays 4: It’s Aaron Hicks’ world, we’re all stuck in it
Let August 15, 2022 be forever known as The Aaron Hicks Game That Absolutely Nobody Asked For. Led by the ineptitude of their center fielder, the Yankees’ offense continued their precipitous plunge into the abyss, falling to a horrid 8 runs scored in their last 59 innings (and 3 in their last 34). Meanwhile, new bullpen arm Lou Trivino had a nuclear meltdown in the ninth to put this one truly out of reach, 4-0, as the Yankees got shut out in back-to-back contests for the first time in six years.
Pinstripe Alley
DJ will avoid the IL
Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, DJ LeMahieu will avoid the IL. He will be an option off the bench tonight and return to the lineup tomorrow. Good new for the Bombers and their fans. Nypost.com/2022/08/17/yankees-get-good-news-on-dj-lemahieu-injury/
FOX Sports
What New York Yankees' struggles mean for their title chances
Another close home loss to a division rival. Another lifeless display from a struggling lineup. Another beautiful August evening at Yankee Stadium dampened by a torrential downpour of boos. With their 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Yankees fell to 3-12 in their past 15 games and 16-24...
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees are lucky the Blue Jays are slumping too
This has been an unbearable and unwatchable stretch of baseball from the New York Yankees. The time of patience in the media and during broadcasts is over, and the ugly numbers are constantly being repeated. After another quiet loss last night, they’re 2-9 in their last 11 games, and they have the second-worst record in the American League since the All-Star break at 8-17.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
Well, that was one atrocious road trip. The Yankees dropped seven of their last nine games, including a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals, and have lost 10 of their last 13 overall. A so-so July has launched right into a downright terrible August, and there’s no remaining help on the way — this team will have to get out of their own heads by themselves.
The Ringer
Good News for Zach Wilson, Yankees Struggle at Fenway, and Mets Continue to Run the NL East
(01:32) —JETS: Zach Wilson’s non-contact injury scared Jets fans. Reports say he may return mid-season, but will it be worth it?. (03:57) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ woes continue as they lose their fourth straight series. Can the Bombers get their mojo back in the Bronx?. (10:05)...
Pinstripe Alley
Higashioka’s improvement is a small but helpful piece for struggling Yankees
After an almost unbelievable showing in spring training, New York Yankees fans were crossing their fingers for at least a presentable offensive season from 32-year-old catcher Kyle Higashioka. That did not happen, and Jose Trevino, brought in to replace Gary Sánchez, took the mantle as the far superior all-around option. However, over the last two months, Higashioka has broken out of whatever was holding him back and is becoming a threat to hit the ball at the plate.
Pinstripe Alley
Exploring the complexities of the AL MVP debate
MVP talk has been heating up of late, as it tends to do as we approach the later months of the season. The debate for the American League’s award, of course, is largely centered around Aaron Judge and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Both players, no matter which aspects you’re considering, are having excellent MVP-like campaigns. There is much to weigh when considering who stands as the most deserving recipient between the stars. Who exactly it is is the primary concern (of course), but there’s also what the award means to each of us, and how exactly we arrive at those decisions is at the heart of this debate as well.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Kyle Higashioka (8/10)
My excitement has been building up for days now. It’s not often that you get to feature one of the Yankees players at the bottom of the depth in chart in a series like this. Usually in the course of a six-game week, one of the better players on the team has an at-bat worth featuring, but in this case, Kyle Higashioka trumped all of his teammates.
