Girls Golf: New Albany, Jerome eye more state success

Likely central Ohio’s top two girls golf teams — and possibly two of the best in the state — started their seasons with wins Aug. 5.

New Albany pulled together a roster of varsity and junior varsity players to shoot a 318 and win the morning wave of Pickerington North’s Panther Invitational at Blacklick Woods. Freshman Elle Furrow led the way with a 73 as the Eagles, who were without two of their top five players because of national events, launched their pursuit of a fifth consecutive Division I state championship.

In the afternoon wave, Dublin Jerome senior Audrey Ryu shot a medalist round of 66 in her first high school outing since winning the individual state title, and the Celtics carded a 283 to edge runner-up Centerville by eight shots.

With four of Jerome’s top five returning from last year while New Albany has two such golfers back in senior Anna Coccia and junior Emerson Purcell, more head-to-head meetings on big stages might be inevitable.

Jerome was district runner-up to New Albany by 11 shots a year ago and finished third at state, seven shots behind the Eagles.

“I think about last year from time to time. As a team, our end goal is to win state,” Ryu said. “My state win last year was definitely something I think about a lot, but I’m trying to focus on now so I can continue to play my best. I’m trying to get us to focus on doing even better. Our team has a lot of potential.”

New Albany is trying to tie the state record of five consecutive championships set first by Jerome’s girls from 2011-15 then equaled by the Columbus Academy boys’ ongoing streak of Division II titles since 2017.

The Eagles plan to remain elite behind Coccia, an Ohio University commit, and an influx of talented underclassmen, including sophomore Ceci Coccia and freshmen Furrow and Mia Hammond.

“We don’t want to overwhelm them too much with (championship talk). We want to get them into the team environment and make them feel comfortable,” coach Rich Ritter said. “If we can take advantage of early opportunities for development, we have the chance to have a special season.”

However this season goes, the area should have extra representation in the state tournament Oct. 21 and 22 at Ohio State’s Gray Course. The top three teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams will advance from district Oct. 12 at New Albany Links, the first time that will be the case since 2005.

In previous years, only the top two teams and two individuals advanced.

Early season Super 12

Grace Beerman

School: Canal Winchester

Year: Senior

The Indians’ top golfer since her freshman year, Beerman will try to finish her career with consecutive trips to the Division I district tournament after leading the team to its first appearance since 2015.

Canal Winchester had not been represented at district since 2018.

Beerman tied for second at sectional (79) and finished sixth at district (80), three shots shy of qualifying for state, and earned her first Super 12 honor.

Anna Coccia

School: New Albany

Year: Senior

One of two returning players who have been a part of the Eagles’ past three Division I state championships, the three-time Super 12 honoree will try to help the team extend the title streak to five.

Coccia averaged 76.7 last year, including a 75 during the four-round OCC-Central Division tournament. She was Blacklick Woods sectional champion (68) before tying for ninth at district (78) and 25th at state (154).

Skylar Dean

School: Olentangy Orange

Dean, a Super 12 honoree last fall, seeks her first state berth after a standout freshman season in which she tied for 12th (80) at the Division I district tournament.

She tied for second (70) in the Blacklick Woods sectional and was league medalist after averaging 74.67 in the four rounds of OCC-Buckeye play. That tied for fifth best in all four OCC divisions, and she was the lowest-scoring freshman.

Gracie James

School: Watkins Memorial

Year: Junior

James, who opened her season by shooting 73 in the Panther Invitational on Aug. 5 at Blacklick Woods, shot 77 at last year’s Division I district tournament to tie for fifth. That earned her one of the district’s two state-qualifying berths, and she followed by tying for 11th (148) at state.

James was medalist in the LCL last season, when she averaged 78.5, and also was a Super 12 honoree a year ago.

Audrey Keplar

School: Teays Valley

Year: Senior

A three-time Division I district qualifier, Keplar was the Player of the Year in the MSL-Buckeye each of the past two seasons and holds program records for nine-hole average (37.5) and 18-hole average (74).

Last season, Keplar won the Pickaway County tournament and followed a fifth-place finish at the Blacklick Woods sectional when she shot 75 by shooting a 79 to place 11th at district as she missed advancing to state by two strokes.

Ellie Lim

School: Dublin Coffman

Year: Senior

After finishing fifth in stroke total to earn first-team all-OCC-Central honors, Lim shot 78 in the sectional at Blacklick Woods. She then tied for fifth (77) at district to earn one of two state-qualifying berths.

Lim, who tied for 45th (166) at state and also made the Super 12 last season, was a state individual qualifier in 2020 as well.

Grace Luo

School: Columbus Academy

Year: Senior

Luo helped lead Academy to its first state tournament berth a season ago. She led the Vikings with a 166 (tied for 19th) as they finished fourth (694) in Division II.

Luo was first-team all-MSL-Ohio as the Vikings went 15-1 during the two-round league tournament and regular-season play to win their first league title. They also captured their first district championship.

Kristina Ma

School: Columbus School for Girls

Ma returns to lead the Unicorns after finishing third in the Division II state tournament. Her two-round 151 made her the highest-finishing freshman in the field.

Ma won medalist honors at sectional (71) and district (72). She was a Super 12 honoree and MSL-Ohio Player of the Year.

Emerson Purcell

School: New Albany

Year: Junior

Purcell is coming off a season in which she shot 69 in the final round at state to help the Eagles come from behind and capture their fourth consecutive championship.

A Super 12 honoree who golfed most of the year in New Albany’s fourth spot, Purcell finished the season with a 74.7 average and placed fourth at both district (74) and state (141). As a freshman, she shared the lead through one round at state.

Audrey Ryu

School: Dublin Jerome

Year: Senior

Ryu is looking to close her prep career by repeating as Division I individual state champion. Last season, she edged Aurora’s Brooklyn Millard by one shot, 138-139.

Ryu was OCC-Cardinal Player of the Year with a 67.67 average as the Celtics won the league title at 28-0. She finished second (71) at district and second (74) at the Raymond Memorial sectional.

She was ThisWeek’s Girls Golfer of the Year and also was named to the Super 12 as a sophomore.

Ellie Ryu

School: Dublin Jerome

Ryu is part of a strong returning nucleus for Jerome, which hopes to contend for the Division I state title.

She finished 17th (150) at state a year ago after she was medalist (72) at the Raymond Memorial sectional and tied for fifth (77) at district.

Ryu averaged 76 in the four-round OCC-Cardinal tournament to earn second-team all-league honors. She helped the Celtics win their 17th league title in 18 seasons.

Bella Saur

School: Grove City

Year: Junior

Saur is expected to be the Greyhounds’ No. 1 golfer for the second consecutive season.

Last year, she led Grove City to its third consecutive OCC-Ohio title by earning Player of the Year honors with a 74.67 average. She then led the Greyhounds at the Raymond Memorial sectional by placing third (78).

Saur also led the Greyhounds at district, tying for 17th (83), and earned a Super 12 spot.

Early season Super 7

1. New Albany – The four-time defending Division I state champions are on top until someone overtakes them. Senior Anna Coccia and junior Emerson Purcell are the only returnees from last year’s top five, but sophomore Ceci Coccia and freshman Mia Hammond join the lineup and are contributing immediately.

2. Dublin Jerome – The Celtics return five key players from a season ago, including senior Audrey Ryu, who won the Division I individual state title. Also back are sophomore Ellie Ryu, who is Audrey’s sister, juniors Medha Pothuru and Addie Yarbrough and sophomore Alexa Prettyman. Freshman Lorna Zhang has shown promise, according to coach C.D. Butcher.

3. Dublin Coffman – The Shamrocks, who have a new coach in Megan Weaver, return two of their top three players after finishing fourth at district last season. Senior Ellie Lim is the top returnee after earning first-team all-OCC-Central honors and being one of the district’s two individual state qualifiers. Junior Alex DeRee and senior Alexis Colombo also have returned.

4. Grove City – All five starters are back, with junior Bella Saur leading the way. The Greyhounds have won the OCC-Ohio title in each of the past three years and were sixth at district in 2021.

5. Olentangy – Led by senior Olivia Drankwalter and freshman Meadow Tian, the Braves already have broken their program record of 309, set in 2016, twice. Olentangy shot 304 in the Pickerington North Invitational on Aug. 5 and 289 to place first in the first OCC-Buckeye tournament Aug. 8.

6. Columbus Academy – The defending Division II district champions have all five players back in a balanced lineup. Seniors Grace Luo, Eva Baker and Eliza Freytag, junior Angela Hu and sophomore Caroline Zeiger hope to help the Vikings improve on their fourth-place finish at state.

7. Watkins Memorial – With Gracie James back for her senior season, the Warriors figure to field one of the area’s more competitive squads after finishing third at the Division I district tournament last season. Also back is senior Mallory Myers, who also was first-team all-LCL.

BERLIN

•Coach: Phil Callaghan, second season

•Top players: Izzy Borgstrom, Reagan Clifton, Iva Horman and Mia Raines

•Key losses: Carrie Barnett and Michele Starner

•2021 OCC-Cardinal standings: Dublin Jerome (28-0), Hilliard Darby (22-6), Delaware (21-7), Berlin (17-11), Thomas Worthington (11-17), Worthington Kilbourne (9-19), Dublin Scioto (4-24), Hilliard Bradley (0-28)

•2021 postseason: Seventh at sectional

•Outlook: Junior Mia Raines returns to the Bears after missing last season with a wrist injury. As a freshman, she tied for 10th (152) in the Division I state tournament.

Reagan Clifton (second-team all-league, 87.0 average) is the No. 2 golfer after playing in the top spot last season. The senior shot 85 in the Raymond Memorial sectional, missing a district-qualifying berth by one stroke.

The No. 3 golfer is junior Izzy Borgstrom (honorable mention all-league, 104.0). Junior Iva Horman and senior Ariana Murray round out the top five.

•Quotable: “We have great kids, and they have all worked very hard on their game. With Mia and Reagan, we have a rock-solid top of the lineup and some good kids under them. It’s going to make for a fun season.” — Callaghan

—Scott Hennen

LIBERTY

•Coach: Sophie Baun, first season

•Top players: Olivia Aronhalt, Dakota Riley and Chuling Wang

•Key loss: Taya Buxton

•2021 OCC-Buckeye standings: Liberty (20-0), Olentangy (15-5), Orange (13-7), Westerville North (6-14), Westerville Central (5-15), Westerville South (1-19)

•Postseason: First at sectional, fifth at district

•Outlook: Returning three golfers from last year’s team gives the Patriots plenty of experience as they go for their fourth consecutive league title.

But the competition across the Olentangy River might makes things more difficult.

Juniors Dakota Riley and Chuling Wang and sophomore Olivia Aronhalt return after leading the Patriots to fifth place (354) at last year’s Division I district tournament. Riley (78.33 average) was first-team all-league, Aronhalt (82) was second-team all-league and Wang (90.67) was honorable mention.

Riley already has made an impact this season, shooting a personal-best 76 to lead the Patriots to a 321 in the first OCC-Buckeye tournament Aug. 8 at Westchester. Olentangy finished first with a program-record 289.

Aronhalt highlighted the round with a double-eagle and finished with an 82. Junior Mia Chanthasene shot a 79.

•Quotable: “We have a young team and have three returning varsity players. In a sport like golf, experience matters, and I am excited to see what our team can do. I have high hopes for this team and know that we can go far.” — Baun

—Michael Rich

OLENTANGY

•Coach: Micah Conley, sixth season

•Top players: Kimmy Archer, Olivia Drankwalter, Meadow Tian and Elizabeth Wang

•Key losses: None

•Postseason: Second at sectional, eighth at district

•Outlook: Even without losing any golfers to graduation on a team that finished eighth (391) at district last year, the Braves’ lineup has some changes.

Still led by the team’s lone senior in Olivia Drankwalter, Olentangy has added freshman Meadow Tian and is seeing positive results.

Drankwalter’s 80 average in OCC-Buckeye play earned her first-team all-league honors last year. She also led the Braves with an 80 at district.

But Tian already has made her mark, firing a 3-under 69 to earn medalist honors in leading Olentangy to a first-place finish at the first league round Aug. 8. She tied Leila Raines’ 2016 record for the best score by a freshman.

The team’s 289 at the league tournament represented the second time this season that Olentangy reset the program record. The Braves shot a 304 at the Pickerington North Invitational on Aug. 5, besting the mark of 309 set in 2016.

Junior Kimmy Archer (73) highlighted the league tournament with a hole-in-one on No. 2 at Westchester, the third in program history after Kara Raines in 2016 and Ashley Parker in 2010.

Drankwalter shot a 72 and is joined in a deep lineup that includes juniors Elizabeth Yang (75) and Navisha Soni (81).

•Quotable: “This will be our year to really make a splash in the Central District. We’ve made districts the last two years and that’s our goal again this year. Olivia will start at the No. 1. … She’s comfortable in that position and it’s a leadership position. But we’ve got five scorers that all can go low. This should be the best team that Olentangy has had, probably in school history.” — Conley

—Michael Rich

ORANGE

•Coach: Todd Helline, third season

•Top players: Skylar Dean, Lauren Powell and Adeline Ricker

•Key loss: Natalie Au

•2021 postseason: Fourth at sectional

•Outlook: The Pioneers had just five players two years ago and six last fall, but the program has grown to 14 thanks to a youth movement that has had an impact on the varsity. The five golfers on the opening scorecard were either freshmen or sophomores.

The lineup is anchored by Skylar Dean, a sophomore who was OCC-Buckeye medalist with a 74.67 average. Classmate Lauren Powell is back after earning honorable mention all-league honors with a 101.33 average. Sophomore Abby Roebuck also returns.

Freshmen Keira Kwak and Adeline Ricker have joined the lineup. Also in the mix are returning junior Leila Bass and sophomore Kiersten LeValley.

•Quotable: “Now that we have so many golfers, there is a little bit of pressure. Before when they showed up to tryouts, they knew they were on the team. Now we have a reason to have tryouts. It gives us a little bit of competitive spirit. They are playing like they have been playing all winter.” —Helline

—Scott Hennen