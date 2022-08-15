ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerhonkson, NY

97.5 WTBD

This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US

Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
ROXBURY, NY
Big Frog 104

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Battery maker Zinc8 plans manufacturing at former IBM plant

The innovative storage battery maker Zinc8 Energy Solutions announced last Friday that it had signed a letter of intent to occupy space at iPark87, formerly TechCity. The firm’s operations at that location could create as many as 500 well-paying manufacturing jobs, Zinc8 CEO Ron MacDonald said. Great news for...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

Angry Orchard Cidermaker Joe Gaynor Keeps It Local in Walden

Head cidermaker Joe Gaynor. Photo courtesy of Angry Orchard. After stepping into the head cidermaker role in 2021, Joe Gaynor is excited to innovate with cider in the Hudson Valley. The first time Angry Orchard’s head cidermaker Joe Gaynor started working at the Walden cidery, it was for a weekend...
WALDEN, NY
News 12

The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?

It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Dutchess exec Molinaro challenges Ryan in special election for congress

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Republican who is running in the special election for the old 19th Congressional District, said people on the campaign trail tell him affordability is the number-one issue. Molinaro is challenging Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, in the August 23 voting...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
IRVINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
