Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
WOW: Watch 3 Dolphins Swim In Hudson River Near New York
We have an amazing video and photos of three dolphins swimming in the Hudson River. Late Sunday, Habiba Hussain took to social media to share with her followers a "close encounter of the best kind!. Dolphins Spotted Swimming in the Hudson River. Hussain shared a video on Facebook, which you...
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
NBC New York
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Battery maker Zinc8 plans manufacturing at former IBM plant
The innovative storage battery maker Zinc8 Energy Solutions announced last Friday that it had signed a letter of intent to occupy space at iPark87, formerly TechCity. The firm’s operations at that location could create as many as 500 well-paying manufacturing jobs, Zinc8 CEO Ron MacDonald said. Great news for...
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
hvmag.com
Angry Orchard Cidermaker Joe Gaynor Keeps It Local in Walden
Head cidermaker Joe Gaynor. Photo courtesy of Angry Orchard. After stepping into the head cidermaker role in 2021, Joe Gaynor is excited to innovate with cider in the Hudson Valley. The first time Angry Orchard’s head cidermaker Joe Gaynor started working at the Walden cidery, it was for a weekend...
News 12
The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?
It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Dutchess exec Molinaro challenges Ryan in special election for congress
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Republican who is running in the special election for the old 19th Congressional District, said people on the campaign trail tell him affordability is the number-one issue. Molinaro is challenging Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, in the August 23 voting...
hvmag.com
7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley
Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
Adventure Awaits on the Rails in Phoenicia, New York
It's Monday which means we need a new Wolf Hometown of the Week. Thankfully Glen from Patterson gave us a call this morning and helped with a big spin. The wheel landed on the Ulster County town of Phoenicia, New York!. According to trusty Wikipedia The Village Center in Phoenicia...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Shopping for Back-to-School Clothing & Footwear is less taxing in Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie, NY … With students heading back-to-school in the next few weeks, families can make needed clothing and footwear purchases without paying sales tax in Dutchess County. Clothing and footwear items less than $110 are exempt from state and county sales tax in Dutchess County. Dutchess County is one...
