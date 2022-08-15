Read full article on original website
Black bear reported on University of Montana campus
UMPD reports a large black bear was seen at approximately 6 a.m. just north of Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Officials determine cause of Garceau Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire that has burned 1,500 acres west of Polson was started by an electric fence, according to C.T. Camel, CSKT Division of Fire. "This was a very active fire with almost 100% intense heat within the main perimeter," mappers noted. "There was non-forested habitat between the two main polygons in Section 34 which likely had more heat/burn than was visible on the IR scan due to flashy fuels."
Garceau Fire burns 1,500 acres, 0% containment
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has burned 1,500 acres, according to Inciweb. "This was a very active fire with almost 100% intense heat within the main perimeter," mappers noted. "There was non-forested habitat between the two main polygons in Section 34 which likely had more heat/burn than was visible on the IR scan due to flashy fuels."
Moose Fire grows to 82,974 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 82,974 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 2,878 acres from Tuesday. The daily flight log noted the following: "The fire grew by 2,878 acres. The largest heat perimeter expansions...
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,270 acres
NBC Montana Staff — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 1,270 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 252 acres from Tuesday's total. There are 139 firefighters on scene. No structures are threatened by the fire. It was first reported July...
Cannon Fire burns in Bob Marshall Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Cannon Fire, burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, in the Bob Marshall Wilderness was mapped Sunday night at 765 acres. The daily flight log notes the fire is very active fire on the north side of Cannon Creek. There are three personnel assigned. The lightning-caused...
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Registration open for UM Homecoming Parade
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting registrations for this year's Homecoming Parade. The parade returns Sept. 24 after a two-year hiatus. The theme is Might of Montana. People can register a float or reserve a space to walk in the parade here. UM released...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities report that 21-year-old Corwin Way walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.
Celebration of Missoula Mayor Engen set for Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A celebration Missoula Mayor John Engen's life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field at 10 a.m. Engen died on Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. Engen was Missoula's 50th and longest-serving mayor. During...
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
The Garceau Fire which is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area broke out Tuesday.
Flathead Rivers Alliance cleans up three forks of Flathead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The volunteers pitched in to help the Flathead Rivers Alliance and its agency partners to pick up trash on the north fork, middle fork, and south fork of the Flathead River during the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup. The all-day event not only included the clean up,...
Crews battle new fire west of Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — CSKT Division of Fire confirms a wildfire is burning 10 miles west of Polson in the Hot Springs area. By Tuesday night, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation estimated the Garceau Fire had burned 1,500 acres. Officials told us the blaze was human-caused. We're...
Officials search for Missoula pre-release walkaway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Corwin Joshua Way, 21, who walked away from the Missoula Correctional Services on Monday. Way is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Way was convicted of felony burglary and was sentenced to five years in 2021. Please...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
New tennis facility for Playfair Park, courts closed due to construction
Playfair Park is getting 12 new tennis courts in the spring of 2023, with the tennis court replacement project starting this week. The tennis courts will reopen next March, just in time for high school athletes to use the courts during their season. The City's Community Investment Program funded the...
