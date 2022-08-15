ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Officials determine cause of Garceau Fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire that has burned 1,500 acres west of Polson was started by an electric fence, according to C.T. Camel, CSKT Division of Fire. "This was a very active fire with almost 100% intense heat within the main perimeter," mappers noted. "There was non-forested habitat between the two main polygons in Section 34 which likely had more heat/burn than was visible on the IR scan due to flashy fuels."
Moose Fire grows to 82,974 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 82,974 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 2,878 acres from Tuesday. The daily flight log noted the following: "The fire grew by 2,878 acres. The largest heat perimeter expansions...
Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,270 acres

NBC Montana Staff — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 1,270 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 252 acres from Tuesday's total. There are 139 firefighters on scene. No structures are threatened by the fire. It was first reported July...
Cannon Fire burns in Bob Marshall Wilderness

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Cannon Fire, burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, in the Bob Marshall Wilderness was mapped Sunday night at 765 acres. The daily flight log notes the fire is very active fire on the north side of Cannon Creek. There are three personnel assigned. The lightning-caused...
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana

At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Registration open for UM Homecoming Parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting registrations for this year's Homecoming Parade. The parade returns Sept. 24 after a two-year hiatus. The theme is Might of Montana. People can register a float or reserve a space to walk in the parade here. UM released...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Celebration of Missoula Mayor Engen set for Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — A celebration Missoula Mayor John Engen's life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field at 10 a.m. Engen died on Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. Engen was Missoula's 50th and longest-serving mayor. During...
Flathead Rivers Alliance cleans up three forks of Flathead River

MISSOULA, Mont. — The volunteers pitched in to help the Flathead Rivers Alliance and its agency partners to pick up trash on the north fork, middle fork, and south fork of the Flathead River during the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup. The all-day event not only included the clean up,...
Officials search for Missoula pre-release walkaway

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Corwin Joshua Way, 21, who walked away from the Missoula Correctional Services on Monday. Way is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Way was convicted of felony burglary and was sentenced to five years in 2021. Please...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
New tennis facility for Playfair Park, courts closed due to construction

Playfair Park is getting 12 new tennis courts in the spring of 2023, with the tennis court replacement project starting this week. The tennis courts will reopen next March, just in time for high school athletes to use the courts during their season. The City's Community Investment Program funded the...
