Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Bob Dylan Said He Never Gives Anything 100 Percent Effort: ‘I’m Not Judy Garland’
Bob Dylan once got the advice that he shouldn't put in 100% effort. He shared why he took that advice to heart in his career.
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members
KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
50 Years Ago: The Band Boldly Reshapes With ‘Rock of Ages’
The Band's initial live release was an offhanded overhaul, rather than an attempt to simply replicate their catalog. Issued on Aug. 15, 1972, the brass-laced Rock of Ages would become a showcase for a group pushing itself musically and creatively. Credit New Orleans soul Svengali Allen Toussaint, who wrote arrangements...
Stereogum
Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71
Jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson has died. He was 71. The news was confirmed on the performer’s official Facebook page. Henderson was known for his work with Miles Davis in the 1970s and played on his early fusion albums Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
TV Fanatic
Monarch: FOX's Country Music Drama Casts Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More!
FOX's sudsy new primetime drama will have some popular Country Music Stars on its roster when it premieres next month. The multi-generational musical drama about America’s leading family of country music, starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Feud, Thelma & Louise), multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins (Old Henry) and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) also will include special appearances by some of the most legendary names in country music today, the network teases.
The FADER
Song You Need: Nick Hakim’s painstaking portrait of a new romance
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nick Hakim has spent the past eight years stripping soul music to its essentials. His sound is slow and understated, and the resulting intimacy makes his songs feel intensely urgent, like love really is the most important thing in the world. On a planet spinning faster and further from its axis toward bitter nihilism, it’s a refreshing take.
There’s (Potentially) a New Witch in Town: Maren Morris Gets ‘Wicked’ Broadway Callback
Maren Morris must’ve clicked her ruby slippers together three times because the country singer/songwriter has received a callback for Broadway’s musical Wicked. “I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears,” the singer wrote in a Twitter post on August 11. “What the hell.”. This...
Cornelius Smith Jr. on His Hopes to Bring ‘American Prophet’ to Broadway
The new musical “American Prophet” is now in the midst of its world premiere run at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Next stop: Broadway? Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: That’s the goal, according to the show’s star, Cornelius Smith Jr., speaking on the new episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety’s theater podcast. “I hope the next stage is that we get to Broadway and we get to New York,” he said. “That’s kind of the dream and the point. … I don’t have any say over when and where; I just know that something’s going to happen sometime next year. I’m looking forward to...
CMT
CMT Premiere: Kelsey Lamb Portrays Personal Love Story In "Heartbreak Away" Music Video
Heartbreak is a universal experience that triggers doubt, but behind every soul-shattering breakup there is a significant reason. Country newcomer Kelsey Lamb proves that every hopeless romantic is just one "Heartbreak Away" to a happily ever after in her latest music video. The Arkansas native co-wrote the acoustic guitar-driven melody...
Billboard
Olivia vs. Donna vs. Barry: Inside the 1979 Oscar Slugfest for Best Original Song
There are years where the outcome of the Oscar race for best original song is so obvious that the idea of setting up a contest for it is faintly ridiculous. There are also years where the pickings are so slim, the Oscar producers could almost skip the award that year and few would notice.
The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle Talks About His “Found Poem” of a New Album
The strands and building blocks that comprise the DNA of any given songwriter can involve just about anything. Perhaps it’s nostalgia and affection, or sincerity and abundance, or superheroes and daydreams. For John Darnielle, founder and principal songwriter for the indie rock band The Mountain Goats, it starts primarily with literature and camaraderie, though a dash of late-night TV and movies are sprinkled in healthily, as well. Such is the stuff that comprises Darnielle’s career with the group he founded some three decades and twenty-plus albums ago. More recently, the musician-turned-best-selling novelist has given his attention to a new LP—Bleed Out, which is set to drop on Friday (August 19)—one he wrote quickly, he says, but that boasts some of his best material to date. For Darnielle, that’s the beauty of creativity and, more specifically, of music. It’s versatility. It’s a language unto itself that offers even much more than that. It’s emotive and lush, fulfilling and inspiring. It’s who he is, which has been the case since his first record player at five years old.
guitar.com
“It was like a speeding train and I just got on it”: Fantastic Negrito on how his 17th-century ancestors inspired his eclectic new gospel-psych-blues jam album
Six albums – five as Fantastic Negrito, his moniker since 2015 – more than four record labels, three Grammys, 54 years, and one coma. If you could tally up a life in numbers alone, Oakland-based Fantastic Negrito, born Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, has already notched up enough experiences to warrant a memoir. Who knows when the Massachusetts-born artist would find the time to write it, though?
Billboard
Top 20 Goodbye Songs: Critic’s Picks
It’s never easy saying farewell. Goodbyes so often get caught in your throat. It may be easier to let someone else do the talking, or in this case, the singing. A fast bpm helps move your feet toward the door, and heartfelt lyrics tell a story with all the grace and strength that escapes us in our saddest moments.
